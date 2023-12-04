 Mahatma Gandhi's teachings more relevant in today's world: NN Vohra : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Mahatma Gandhi's teachings more relevant in today's world: NN Vohra

Mahatma Gandhi's teachings more relevant in today's world: NN Vohra

Describes Gopalkrishna Gandhi’s book as remarkable tribute to his grandfather

Mahatma Gandhi's teachings more relevant in today's world: NN Vohra

Former J&K Governor NN Vohra (left) releases a book edited by former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi in New Delhi. MR BHUI



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, December 3

More than 75 years after the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, the values he preached and practised have become all the more relevant in current times, eminent personalities and scholars, including former Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir NN Vohra, said on Sunday.

Releasing former Governor and Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi’s latest book ‘Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi: I am an Ordinary Man: India’s Struggle for Freedom (1914-1948)’ this evening, Vohra complimented the author for accomplishing such a work.

“The work he has done is a remarkable tribute of a grandson to a grandfather. My comment is…my message is this is a book which must be read,” he said.

Describing Gandhi as a man whose values and teachings are respected the world over ever since he was shot dead in 1948, he said, “It has made no difference in the currency of his teachings, currency of his values and the respect he commands all over the world.”

Vohra said, “It’s a great contribution not only to the history of the Indian freedom struggle… the times through Gandhiji passed, through which he worked, through which he struggled, the colonial masters whom he faced on a day-to-day basis…This volume… the history of Indian freedom struggle… the history of India… it is a sociological history of India and in some manner a political history of India.”

“The Mahatma’s influence on at least my generation… the early 1930s generation was pronounced. Later generations I can’t speak for them. But once again I think the cycle has turned down. We will start valuing him again with the way things are happening around the world. We will start valuing the Mahatma’s teachings,” he said.

Narrating several anecdotes from Mahatma Gandhi’s personal life and his relations with Kasturba Gandhi, the author talked about how Kasturba Gandhi treated the Mahatma as an ordinary person and how he respected her.

Talking about the last minutes of her life at Aga Khan Palace in Pune, where she died on February 22, 1944, Gopalkrishna Gandhi described the emotional moment. “On the evening of the 22nd I was called by her… I took over from those who were giving her the restful support…I leaned her against my shoulder and tried to give her what comfort I could. All present some 10 of them stood in front…She moved her arms for fuller comfort then in the twinkling of an eye with Harilal, Ramdas and Devdas (her sons) also behind the end came… It was 7.35 pm… By the Hindu calendar…Shivratri,” the author said.

He said condolence messages came from everyone, except those from Md Ali Jinnah. Former bureaucrat and activist Aruna Roy — who was born and brought up in Delhi — said she attended prayer meetings of Gandhi and in her adult life Gandhi had been her companion when she worked with ordinary people. She said, “In today’s India, Gandhi is seen as an anachronism which he is not. He lives (on)”. He urged all the young people to read him to find out how relevant he was today.

“Gandhi is in India in many invisible ways. I think what we will have to do and what this book really tells me is to recognise where he is,” she said, adding, “He is alive today as he has never been before.” Roy said Gandhi’s personal and private lives were one and the same.

Historian Rudrangshu Mukherjee and political scientist Tridip Suhrud talked about historical events such as Noakhali riots and the manner Gandhi responded to the challenges thrown to India during the freedom struggle to highlight his moral character and the need to emulate him.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Mahatma Gandhi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Bobby Deol teary eyed as audience shower 'Animal' with love, 'Lagta hai main sapna dekh raha hun'

2
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

3
India

Hat-trick in states guarantee of hat-trick in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi after BJP's big win in Assembly elections

4
Punjab

AAP's dream to make inroads into Hindi heartland dashed

5
India

EC orders suspension of Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar hours after he meets state Congress chief Revanth Reddy amid vote counting

6
India

With his game-changer 'Ladli Behna' scheme, 'Mama' emerges hero of BJP's victory in Madhya Pradesh polls

7
India

BJP 3-1 sweep in state polls, bags Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; Congress gets Telangana

8
India ASSEMBLY POLL RESULTS

Ahead of December 6 meet, rumblings in INDIA bloc after Congress' poor poll show in 3 states

9
India

Assembly poll results: BJP on way to rule 12 states on its own, Congress down to 3

10
World

10 killed as passenger bus in Pakistan comes under gunfire

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

Suspense over who’ll don CM’s cap in 3 BJP states

Election Results 2023: Suspense over who'll don CM's cap in 3 BJP states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

Mizoram Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting begins for 40 seats amid exits polls predicting hung assembly

Mizoram Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting begins for 40 seats; ZPM takes early lead

BJP's Mizoram chief Vanlalhmuaka says his party will be part of next govt in state

BJP's Mizoram chief Vanlalhmuaka says his party will be part of next govt in state

In the last assembly polls, held in 2018, the BJP had won on...

AAP’s dream to make inroads into Hindi heartland dashed

AAP's dream to make inroads into Hindi heartland dashed

Draws a blank in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

Cyclone Michaung to trigger heavy rain in Odisha, to cross AP coast on Dec 5: IMD

Cyclone Michaung to trigger heavy rain in Odisha, to cross AP coast on Dec 5: IMD


Cities

View All

16 cars, 25 motorcycles, 261 cops added to PCR fleet

Amritsar: 16 cars, 25 motorcycles, 261 cops added to PCR fleet

Rs 1.25 lakh fine collected from ticketless train passengers

Amritsar: BJP workers celebrate party win in three states

8.62 lakh metric tonnes of paddy arrives at grain markets in Amritsar district

After Congress, BJP asks aspirants to apply for civic body election ticket

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

PGI ignored Fire Dept advice to shift batteries outside: Report

PGI ignored Fire Dept advice to shift batteries outside: Report

Chandigarh Mayoral poll: BJP to go with sole SC councillor Sonkar

Chandigarh Golf Club gets city's first pvt all-weather pool

Patiala: State BJP takes out celebration rally

3 held for theft at Sec 22 mobile store

Delhi continues to battle with ‘very poor’ air

Delhi continues to battle with ‘very poor’ air

Pollution linked to surge in heart attacks: Expert

Man arrested for killing brother-in-law

International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed

Delhi excise policy case: ED files chargesheet against Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh

AAP leader found dead in car

AAP leader Sukhbir Singh found dead in car in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Elderly man's murder case solved

Vehicle thief lands in police net

BJP workers celebrate win in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan

Open house: What steps should the government take to resolve pending issues of farmers?

Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime

Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime

Assembly poll: BJP celebrates victory in 3 states

Ludhiana: Contraband being ‘delivered’ on doorstep via Facebook by Rajasthan-based supplier

Dog show-2023: Dogs remain man's best friend, says expert

Ticket checking drive yields Rs 1.25L

Marauding monkeys a threat to residents

Marauding monkeys a threat to residents

Youth dies in accident

Patiala: State BJP takes out celebration rally