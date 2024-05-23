Gangopadhyay challenges election panel’s order in High Court

New Delhi, May 22
High Court judge-turned-BJP politician Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Wednesday moved the Calcutta High Court challenging the Election Commission (EC) order censuring him over “low-level personal remark” made by him in a public meeting targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Gangopadhyay, who is contesting on the BJP ticket from the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal, during an election rally at Haldia on May 15 had purportedly said, “Mamata Banerjee, how much are you being sold for? Your rate is Rs 10 lakh? Why? Because you are getting your makeup done by Keya Seth (a personal products brand)? Is Mamata Banerjee even a woman? I keep wondering.”
The TMC lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, saying Gangopadhyay made objectionable comments against Banerjee. It accused the former judge of subjecting the country’s only female Chief Minister to a misogynistic attack.
The central polling body, in its order on Tuesday, debarred Gangopadhyay from campaigning for 24 hours starting 5 pm.
The commission warned Gangopadhyay to be careful in his public utterances. “The commission has carefully gone through the contents and averments made in the reply of Abhijit Gangopadhyay and has again gone through the statement made and is convinced that he has made a low-level personal attack and thus violated the provisions of the model code of conduct,” the EC order read.
