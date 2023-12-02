Gaps along Pakistan, Bangladesh border to be plugged in 2 years: Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 1

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the country would soon be completely free from Left-wing extremism (LWE). He also said the Centre had decided that in the next two years, the entire Pakistan and Bangladesh border would be secured by fencing.

Shah was in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh on the occasion of 59th Raising Day of the Border Security Force (BSF).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the BSF’s 59th Raising Day at Meru in Jharkhand. PTI

“The government has been making continuous efforts in this direction over the last 10 years. As a result, the incidents of violence have reduced by 52 per cent and deaths have come down by 70 per cent. Besides, the districts affected by the LWE have reduced from 96 to 45,” he said.

He said in the last 10 years of the NDA government, work had been done to curb infiltration and smuggling by erecting around 560-km fencing on the borders. The minister said the LWE was shrinking and the CRPF, BSF and ITBP were “now ready to deliver the final blow to it with new courage and enthusiasm”. He said by setting up new camps and increasing patrolling, all resources of the LWE extremists had been controlled.

