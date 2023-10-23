Gehlot stamp on 2nd Congress list for Rajasthan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 22

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s stamp was clear on the second list of 43 Congress candidates in Rajasthan, a state that goes to the polls on November 25.

The list features former Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya from Sojat (SC) seat; Rajasthan ministers Govind Ram Meghwal and BD Kalla from Khajuwala (SC) and Bikaner West, respectively; and Minister of State for Higher Education Rajendra Yadav from Kotputli. All these ministers are Gehlot loyalists. The Congress has now released 76 of the 200 candidates in Rajasthan.

#Ashok Gehlot #Congress #Rajasthan