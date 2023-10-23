Gehlot stamp on 2nd Congress list for Rajasthan

New Delhi, October 22
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s stamp was clear on the second list of 43 Congress candidates in Rajasthan, a state that goes to the polls on November 25.
The list features former Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya from Sojat (SC) seat; Rajasthan ministers Govind Ram Meghwal and BD Kalla from Khajuwala (SC) and Bikaner West, respectively; and Minister of State for Higher Education Rajendra Yadav from Kotputli. All these ministers are Gehlot loyalists. The Congress has now released 76 of the 200 candidates in Rajasthan.
