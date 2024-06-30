 Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge as new Indian Army Chief : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge as new Indian Army Chief

Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge as new Indian Army Chief

An alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa, Gen Dwivedi was commissioned into 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles of the Indian Army on December 15, 1984

Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge as new Indian Army Chief

General Upendra Dwivedi. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, June 30

General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday took charge as the 30th Chief of the Army Staff after incumbent Gen Manoj Pande retired from service.

Gen Dwivedi, who has vast operational experience along the frontiers with China and Pakistan, was serving as the Vice-Chief of the Army.

Before taking charge as the Vice-Chief of the Army Staff on February 19, Gen Dwivedi was serving as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command from 2022-2024.

Gen Dwivedi took charge of the 1.3 million-strong Army at a time India is facing various security challenges including along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

As the Chief of Army Staff, he will also have to coordinate with the Navy and the Indian Air Force on the government’s ambitious plan to roll out theatre commands.

An alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa, Gen Dwivedi was commissioned into 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles of the Indian Army on December 15, 1984. He commanded the unit later.

In his long and distinguished career spanning nearly 40 years, he has served in a variety of command, staff, instructional and foreign appointments.

The command appointments of Gen Dwivedi include command of regiment (18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles), Brigade (26 Sector Assam Rifles), Inspector General, Assam Rifles (East) and 9 Corps.

He has been decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and three GOC-in-C Commendation Cards.

As Northern Army commander, Gen Dwivedi provided strategic guidance and operational oversight for planning and execution of sustained operations along the northern and western borders, besides orchestrating the dynamic counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

During this period, the officer was actively engaged in the ongoing negotiations with China in resolving the vexed border issue, they said.

He was also involved in modernisation and equipping of the largest Army command of the Indian Army, where he steered the induction of indigenous equipment as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #Gen Manoj Pande #Indian Army #Jammu #Kashmir #Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to 14-day judicial custody in excise policy case

2
Sports

India win their second T20 World Cup title, beating South Africa by 7 runs in final

3
Himachal

Very heavy rain forecast for next 3 days, IMD issues orange alert

4
Sports

Virat Kohli announces T20I retirement after India's World Cup win

5
Jalandhar

Teenager dies by suicide after parents 'stopped him from using mobile phone' in Punjab’s Jalandhar

6
India

JD(U) names Sanjay Jha working president, seeks 'special category' status for Bihar

7
Punjab

Punjab: Water scarcity increases dependence on tubewells

8
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

India skipper Rohit Sharma retires from T20Is after World Cup triumph

9
Sports

INDCREDIBLE: Men in Blue edge out South Africa in cliffhanger to clinch second T20 World Cup title

10
Sports

India hailed as ‘best team in tournament' after T20 World Cup win

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Top News

PM Modi speaks to Indian cricket team after T20 World Cup win

PM Modi dials Team India after T20 World Cup win; thanks Dravid for his contribution to Indian cricket

Congratulates Rohit Sharma for his splendid captaincy, lauds...

Koi ‘Ro-Ko’ Na: In triumph and retirement, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stick together

Koi ‘Ro-Ko’ Na: In triumph and retirement, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stick together

The ‘Salim-Javed’ of Indian cricket scripted one hit epic af...

Anushka Sharma to Virat Kohli post T20 World Cup win: ‘So grateful to call you my home’

Anushka Sharma to Virat Kohli post T20 World Cup win: ‘So grateful to call you my home’

Kohli makes his first fifty of this tournament in Saturday’s...

Bhangra, fist bumps, and a huddle: Team India revels in World Cup glory

Bhangra, fist bumps, and a huddle: Team India revels in World Cup glory

Virat Kohli, Arshdeep, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Sin...

India’s first T20 World champion skipper MS Dhoni, legendary Sachin Tendulkar hail India’s T20 World Cup triumph

From MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar to Gavaskar, all hail India’s T20 World Cup triumph

India’s first T20 world champion skipper Dhoni leads the cho...


Cities

View All

GST wing reaches out to traders to help clear dues

GST wing reaches out to traders to help clear dues

Amritsar MC’s waste mgmt plan hits roadblock as garbage collection remains inconsistent

Health Department gears up to tackle mosquito-borne diseases

Amritsar’s cybercrime police station registers first case of Rs 1.58 cr fraud

Aujla takes up delay in work on Loharka road bridge with Gadkari

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Ministry asks MC to hold public hearing on July 30

Ministry asks MC to hold public hearing on July 30

Rain eludes city, IMD blames it on winds

MC to strictly enforce plastic ban from July 1

Two kidnappers of pvt firm employee held

Admn likely to raze few furniture units today

Wall collapse: Three bodies found, rain fury toll now 11

Wall collapse: Three bodies found, rain fury toll now 11

‘Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest unconstitutional’: AAP holds protest near BJP HQ

Delhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to 14-day judicial custody

After Delhi, part of canopy collapses at Rajkot airport

Climate change, poor management impact wetlands in NCR

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

17-year-old boy stopped from using cell phone, ends life

Four killed as car, truck collide head-on

2 hurt in clash over old enmity

Snatchers have a free run

Businessmen explore options to cut dependency on labour

Businessmen explore options to cut dependency on labour

MP slams govt for poor law & order

MC fails to set up vending zones, vendors bear brunt

MC collects Rs 13 cr property tax in 1st quarter, 9% of Rs 140-crore target

Ahead of heavy rain alert, officials told not to leave station

3-day summer theatre festival gets underway

3-day summer theatre festival gets underway

Harsimran Kaur from Patiala commissioned as flying officer

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

Punjabi University employee kingpin of snatchers’ gang

Admn holds meet over sewage issue