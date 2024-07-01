Tech, geopolitical landscape changing, India faces unique operational challenges: Army Chief Gen Dwivedi

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, July 1

Kicking off his tenure as the Indian Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday said technology is evolving at a fast pace and the Indian Army faces a unique operational challenge to remain prepared for threats and distinctive requirements.

Reading out a statement after reviewing a ceremonial parade on the South Block lawns, General Dwivedi said, “The geopolitical landscape is changing rapidly and technology is evolving at a very fast pace.” As part of the challenges, he said, “Indian Army faces unique operational challenges to remain prepared for threats and distinctive requirements”.

“It will be my endeavour to ensure that the Indian Army is always ready to operate in the full spectrum of conflict, maintaining complete synergy with the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and other stakeholders,” said General Dwivedi, laying down the idea that joint operations are the future.

General Dwivedi had assumed command as the Army Chief on Sunday from General Manoj Pande.

On adding better systems and on ways to tackle threats, the Army Chief said, “It was crucial that we continuously equip our soldiers with state-of-the-art weapons and technology and continue to evolve our warfighting strategies.”

General Dwivedi added that the Indian Army is on the “path to transformation and we aspire to be ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant)". Indigenous initiatives will be encouraged and an effort will be made to induct maximum war systems and equipment that are manufactured in our country, he said.

The Army Chief said it would be his priority to ensure the interests and welfare of all ranks and civilian employees of the Indian Army are looked after. “My responsibility towards veterans, 'Veer Naris' (widows) and their families is a sacred commitment,” the General added.

Earlier, the new Army Chief had started off saying “I pay my solemn tributes to the bravehearts who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.” The ceremonial parade had started off with preachers of five religions – Hinduism, Sikhism, Islam, Christianity and Buddhism -- welcoming the General. The 18th Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, the Army Chief’s own battalion, presented a wood carved multi-faith prayer book casket.

