German Chancellor to visit India in October

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 28

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit India in October to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss the chances of employing more Indians in German-based firms and possible investment by more German companies in India. In addition, he will highlight the proposed multi-billion dollar contract of German submarines to be made in collaboration with the Mumbai-based public sector firm, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL).

German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann said the dates of his visit were being finalised, but he would visit in the second half of October. These would be inter-governmental consultations between India and Germany, he added. “The ease of doing business in India will be on the top of the agenda,” the envoy said, adding that Germany was looking forward to the India-EU free trade agreement, which is under discussion.

Dr Stefan Halusa, Director-General, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, said the German industry was optimistic about India.

