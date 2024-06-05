Giorgia Meloni congratulates PM Modi on Lok Sabha electoral victory, says 'we will continue...'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 5

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was among other foreign leaders to congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the third consecutive electoral victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

She said that she was certain that both leaders would work together to strengthen the friendship that will unite the two countries.

Congratulazioni a @narendramodi per la nuova vittoria elettorale e i miei auguri più affettuosi di buon lavoro. Certa che continueremo a lavorare insieme per rafforzare l'amicizia che unisce Italia e India e consolidare la cooperazione sui diversi temi che ci legano, per il… pic.twitter.com/v5XJAqkwOz — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) June 4, 2024

The Italian PM said that both nations will cooperate on various issues that bind the two nations and are for the well-being of the people.

"Congratulations to @narendramodi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our Nations and our peoples," Italian PM Meloni said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, other global leaders had offered their heartfelt congratulations to PM Modi and the BJP-led NDA government on their win.

Nepal PM Pranchanda, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth congratulated PM Narendra Modi.

