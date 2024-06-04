Give declaration for ads, agencies told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Following orders of the Supreme Court, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked all advertisers and advertising agencies to submit a “self-declaration certificate” before publishing or broadcasting any advertisement. The SC had in May issued directions on advertising while hearing a case involving advertisements by yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court