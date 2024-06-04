Give declaration for ads, agencies told

New Delhi: Following orders of the Supreme Court, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked all advertisers and advertising agencies to submit a “self-declaration certificate” before publishing or broadcasting any advertisement. The SC had in May issued directions on advertising while hearing a case involving advertisements by yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved.
