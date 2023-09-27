 Give guarantee that our schemes will not be discontinued if BJP forms govt: Ashok Gehlot to PM Modi : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Give guarantee that our schemes will not be discontinued if BJP forms govt: Ashok Gehlot to PM Modi

Give guarantee that our schemes will not be discontinued if BJP forms govt: Ashok Gehlot to PM Modi

Rajasthan Chief Minister dubs PM Modi ‘ustad’ of marketing

Give guarantee that our schemes will not be discontinued if BJP forms govt: Ashok Gehlot to PM Modi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. PTI file



PTI

Jaipur, September 27

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should guarantee that the Congress government’s schemes will not discontinued if the BJP comes to power in the state. Only then he will have the right to campaign here and ask for votes, Gehlot said while addressing a gathering at the start of his nine-day public outreach programme.

Hitting out at Central Ministers touring the poll-bound state, the Chief Minister alleged that they do not have any job in Delhi as the Prime Minister has started a “new system where RSS functionary sits in departments” to get the work done.

Gehlot also targeted Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, questioning his “frequent” visits to Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister said that the Modi Government should first implement the public welfare schemes implemented by the state at the Central level and then ask for votes.

“I would like to request Prime Minister Modi ji that whenever you come next time, these days you are giving guarantee, so you give a guarantee that the schemes that we have started will not be stopped if (BJP) government is formed,” Gehlot said.

He said that Modi should say that the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), laws enacted by the Congress Government and the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme will remain.

“PM Modi ji should say this here then he has the right to campaign here and ask for votes,” Gehlot said at the interaction held at Birla Auditorium here.

Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister, Gehlot dubbed him as an “ustad” of marketing.

“Marketing professionals are called gurus. Whether they are a guru or not, PM Modi is definitely a guru. He is a marketing guru in the entire country. You know his language, his style and speaking manner,” Gehlot said.

Highlighting the achievements of his government at a rally on Monday in Jaipur, PM Modi had said, “I do what I say. Therefore, my guarantee has substance. This is the track record of the last nine years.” Assembly elections in the state are due by the year-end.

Gehlot said, “The steps we have taken, first implement them in the Centre. Then you come here. We will welcome you. And say it that all the decisions taken by the Rajasthan for public welfare have been implemented in the Centre and then ask for votes.”

Gehlot said that Vice-President Dhankhar has come 5-7 times in one month to Rajasthan and “people understand it well and they will give a reply to it”.

“The vice president is moving up and down the. Today, he will visit five places. Four helicopters and five visits. Now that you are coming frequently, doing tours. There is no logic. What is the logic?” he said.

He said that it has been said that the governor, a minister or officials should come as a protocol to welcome the vice president as Rajasthan is his home.

Gehlot said one after the other Union Ministers were coming to the state.

“Anyways, ministers do not have any work in Delhi. For work, an RSS functionary has been made to sit in the department. Now, it is up to him and the secretary (to work). Modi ji has created a new system after independence,” Gehlot said in a swipe at the prime minister.

He said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who recently campaigned in the state and had said that all schemes run by the Congress Government will be stopped if the BJP Government is formed, should explain his party’s stand on the Cheeranjivi Health Insurance Scheme, OPS, Rs 500 cylinder, Annapurna food kits and free electricity to domestic consumers and farmers.

#Ashok Gehlot #BJP #Congress #Narendra Modi #Rajasthan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

2
Delhi

26-year-old Delhi man tied to pole, beaten to death on suspicion of theft

3
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

4
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

5
Punjab

Give Chandigarh to Punjab, no spare water to share: CM Bhagwant Mann at Northern Zonal Council meeting

6
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

7
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

8
Punjab

NIA raids 30 places in Punjab to unearth terrorist-gangster-smuggler nexus

9
India

IAS officer Rinku Dugga, who 'walked dog' in Delhi stadium, compulsorily retired

10
Punjab

Mohali poised to be chip-making hub

Don't Miss

View All
Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

‘Students mustn’t go to Canada till they’ve Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee’
Jalandhar

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress
Science Technology

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Top News

Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI registers preliminary enquiry, AAP alleges vendetta

Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI registers preliminary enquiry, AAP alleges vendetta

Preliminary enquiry is the first step to ascertain if the al...

AFSPA extended in hill areas of Manipur for 6 months from October 1

AFSPA extended in hill areas of Manipur for 6 months from October 1

19 police stations in Imphal valley kept out of purview

Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after seven years

Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after seven years

PCB chief Ashraf confident that players will be ‘well looked...

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

The minister's comments come against the backdrop of the US ...

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Describing the allegations levelled by Justin Trudeau agains...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 1.5 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

BSF seizes 1.5kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

Traditional welcome given to dignitaries at meeting of Northern Zonal Council in Amritsar

Long routes to reach destination, traffic snarls irk commuters in Amritsar

Baljit Singh Daduwal appeals to Amit Shah to hold SGPC General House elections

Himachal CM Sukhu visits Jallianwala Bagh, offers prayers at Golden Temple

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

Lok Sabha polls: Harsimrat Badal to contest from Bathinda

Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Punjab’s Kurali

Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Punjab's Kurali

Centre notifies appointment of 11 Additional Judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court as permanent judges

Chandigarh scientist honoured at CSIR foundation day

Shut over eco norms, Berkeley complex in Chandigarh unsealed on Supreme Court order

50 doctors on deputation to Chandigarh for over 10 years get extension

Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI registers preliminary enquiry, AAP alleges vendetta

Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI registers preliminary enquiry, AAP alleges vendetta

26-year-old Delhi man tied to pole, beaten to death on suspicion of theft

Rs 20-crore jewellery heist: Several teams formed to crack case, say Delhi Police

Terrorist-gangster nexus: NIA raids 53 locations across 6 states, including Punjab and Haryana; detain several suspects

IAS officer Rinku Dugga, who 'walked dog' in Delhi stadium, compulsorily retired

Woman ‘disrespects’ sacred weapons, held

Jalandhar: Woman ‘disrespects’ sacred weapons, assaults gurdwara priest, held

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

US-based NRI father-daughter duo found dead at residence in Phagwara

Two nabbed with 5 stolen motorcycles

Speaker visits flood-hit Lohian, announces Rs 10L grant for strengthening of dhussi bundh

Power theft: PSPCL detects 220 cases, 57L fine imposed

Power theft: PSPCL detects 220 cases, 57L fine imposed

Patient’s death: Now, docs appointed nodal officers for Ludhiana Civil Hospital depts

Get 10% rebate on property tax till Sept 30

Toddler crushed to death by school van

Ludhiana cop wanted in drug case held

Punjab Vigilance Bureau raids residence of ex-CM Amarinder’s aide BIS Chahal in disproportionate assets case

Punjab Vigilance Bureau raids residence of ex-CM Amarinder’s aide BIS Chahal in disproportionate assets case

Retired Punjabi University professors protest for pension in Patiala

Punjabi University Syndicate gives nod to regularisation of 166 non-teaching staff

Patiala MC under fire for taking pupils to rally sans parents' permission

Punjabi University lad bags two gold in shooting championship