  India
Given political will, aerospace power can be effectively used beyond enemy lines: IAF chief VR Chaudhari

Was addressing a seminar on ‘Aerospace Power in Future Conflicts’

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. File photo



New Delhi, March 27

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Wednesday said "Balakot-like operations" have shown that given political will, aerospace power can be effectively used beyond enemy lines.

In his address at a seminar on ‘Aerospace Power in Future Conflicts’, he said that as nations increasingly rely on space-based assets for building strategic advantage, "militarisation and weaponisation of space has become an inevitable reality".

"Through the annals of human history, the skies have often been regarded as realms of wonder and exploration, where dreams take flight and boundaries dissolve into the vast blue expanse," he said.

Yet, beneath this calmness lies a domain "fraught with competition where contest for aerial superiority" has shaped the destiny of many nations and decided the outcome of many wars, the chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

"As we navigate these uncharted skies, air power being a key component of national power, would undoubtedly play a pivotal role and also serve as a symbol of national strength, a tool for peace and cooperation," he said.

The IAF chief said, "We all need to acknowledge that wars of the future will be fought differently."  

Future conflicts will be characterised by a blend of simultaneous application of kinetic and non-kinetic forces, high-levels of battle space transparency, multi-domain operations, a high-degree of precision, enhanced lethality, a compressed sensor-to-shooter cycle, and of course, all under intense media scrutiny, he said.

The air chief marshal also said, "Balakot-like operations have shown that given the political will, aerospace power can be effectively carried out beyond enemy lines, in a no-war, no-peace scenario, under a nuclear overhang without escalating into a full-blown conflict." 

