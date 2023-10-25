Global South requires 'more purposeful' UN: Jaishankar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 24

On the occasion of 78th United Nations Day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s commitment to the UN and its charter but pointed out that a “more purposeful” UN will deliver on the aspirations and expectations of the Global South.

“On 78th UN Day, reaffirm India’s commitment to the UN and its charter. Emphasise the significance of reformed multilateralism which fosters fairness, inclusivity and multipolarity. A more purposeful United Nations will deliver on the Global South’s expectations and aspirations,” Jaishankar posted on X.

October 24 marks the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter. With the ratification of this founding document by the majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. To commemorate UN Day, a concert featuring cellist Michael Fitzpatrick will be held in the General Assembly Hall on the theme of “The Frontlines of Climate Action”.

According to a UN statement, the theme is in sync with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for “faster, bolder climate action”.

