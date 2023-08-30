Goa Shipyard, Kenyan firm to join hands in ship design

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 29

A memorandum of understanding was signed today between Goa Shipyard Ltd and Kenya Shipyard Limited for collaboration in ship design and construction.

The MoU was signed after a meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Defence Aden Bare Duale in New Delhi.

They agreed that the defence relationship between the two countries had evolved. “Both sides agreed on joint training in counter-insurgency and UN-peacekeeping domains,” the Ministry of Defence said.

