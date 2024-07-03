Gokhale to challenge High Court order in defamation case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 2

Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha member Saket Gokhale today said he would challenge the Delhi HC order against him in a defamation case filed by Lakshmi Puri, wife of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, which saw the court slapping Gokhale with a fine of Rs 50 lakh.

Lakshmi Puri, a retired foreign service officer, moved the Delhi HC in 2021, alleging that Gokhale tarnished her reputation by making reckless and false allegations about the purchase of an apartment by her in Geneva. She had sought Rs 5 crore damages from Gokhale (to be deposited in the PM Cares Fund) for his defamatory statements against her and her family.

“The order will be appealed against and all legal steps taken within the purview of my fundamental rights,” Gokhale said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Gokhale claimed he was imprisoned “on false charges” between December 2022 and May 2023. As a result, he was unable to participate in the court proceedings against him. Gokhale said since he was behind bars during that period, he had no access to updates about the proceedings.

