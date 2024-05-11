Gold heist: Canada arrests man who ‘arrived’ from India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

The police in Canada have arrested a man who “arrived” from India for the largest gold heist in the country’s history. Archit Grover, an Indian-Canadian from Brampton, was taken into custody on Monday after “arriving” on a flight from India at the Toronto Pearson airport, the police said in a news release on Thursday.

Grover, 36, is the seventh suspect arrested for allegedly making off with 6,600 gold bars worth over $20 million (Rs 160 crore) that was stolen from a flight carrying the precious metal from Switzerland, suggesting an inside job.

