Golden age of India to begin with Nalanda University’s revival: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi, June 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar’s Rajgir, stating that its establishment would initiate the “golden age of India” The university was conceived as a follow up to the East Asia Summit in 2007 and took shape through the Nalanda University Act of 2010.

On his first visit after being sworn in as the PM for the third term and with Chief Minister and NDA ally Nitish Kumar by his side, Modi said: “The revival of Nalanda University near its ancient ruins would introduce India’s capacities to the world and signal that nations with strong human values are capable of creating a better world by rejuvenating history. Nalanda is an identity, an honour.”

Why no spl status for Bihar yet? asks Cong The Congress on Wednesday asked why Bihar hasn’t been granted special category status as promised by PM Modi and why Patna University has been denied the Central university status

“In 2014, Mr Modi effectively promised special category status for Bihar... ten years later, what is the government waiting for?” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in posts on X

Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited the ruins of the ancient Nalanda University which were declared a United Nations Heritage site in 2016.

“In ancient Nalanda, admission of children was not done on the basis of their nationality. Youth from every country used to come here. In this new campus of Nalanda University, we have to strengthen the same system in a modern way,” Modi said.

Foreign envoys from 17 countries, including Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Darussalam, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Laos, Mauritius, Myanmar, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam, were also present at the event.

Highlighting India’s achievement in education, Modi mentioned a rise in the number of educational institutions in the last 10 years from nine to 46 in QS Ranking and 13 to 100 in Times Higher Education Impact Ranking.

