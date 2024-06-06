Goldy Brar charged with Karni Sena chief’s killing

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 5

The NIA on Wednesday filed its chargesheet against Canada-based terrorist and gangster Goldy Brar and 11 others for their alleged involvement in the killing of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi last year.

During its probe, the NIA found that a notorious terrorist-gangster syndicate was behind the killing of Gogamedi, who was shot dead in his house in Jaipur. Two others — Naveen Shekhawat and Ajeet Singh — were also killed and Gogamedi’s gunman Narender Singh was injured in the attack.

The NIA had arrested eight persons for their involvement in the conspiracy to kill Gogamedi. Besides Brar, four others, including gangsters Mahendra Kumar, Ravataram Swami alias Rohit Godara and Virendra Charan, are still absconding.

In its chargesheet filed before the Special Court, Jaipur, the NIA has charged all 12 identified accused, belonging to Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act and the UAPA.

The investigation had revealed that Godara was the mastermind who had hatched the murder conspiracy along with Charan, Brar and others. After the murder, Godara and Brar had accepted the responsibility and used it to threaten and extort money from other individuals.

Two assailants — Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji — had received pistols along with several rounds for carrying out the attack on December 5, 2023.

