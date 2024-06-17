15 dead, 60 injured after goods train crashes into Kanchanjungha Express in West Bengal

PTI

Kolkata, June 17

At least 15 people died and around 60 others were injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal on Monday, police said.

Three rear compartments of the express train derailed under the impact of the collision from behind by the locomotive of the goods train, railway officials said.

Rescue operations are underway at the spot, about 30 km from North Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station, and the injured persons were being shifted to nearby hospitals.

"At least 15 people have died in the accident till now and 60 suffered injuries," a senior police officer told PTI.

Earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a post on X: “Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. Injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached site.” The divisional railway manager (DRM) of North Frontier Railway's Katihar division said the 13174 Kanchanjunga Express was bound for Sealdah from Agartala and the accident occurred around 9 am.

