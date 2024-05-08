Google to use AI tool to counter cyber threats

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 7

Internet giant Google on Tuesday announced the launch of Google Threat Intelligence, an artificial intelligence-backed system that will protect users from cyber threats faster than ever before. Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the new system at a conference in San Francisco.

Google Threat Intelligence includes Gemini in Threat Intelligence, an AI-powered agent that provides conversational search across a vast repository of threat intelligence. Google provides two of the most important pillars of threat intelligence in the industry today — 'VirusTotal' and 'Mandiant'.

#Artificial Intelligence AI #Google #Sundar Pichai