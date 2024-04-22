Goons rule the roost in West Bengal, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, April 21
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool government, accusing it of obstructing the people of West Bengal from benefiting under various central schemes.
No law & order
ED and CBI officials are attacked by goons when they go to conduct investigation... law and order does not exist in the state. Rajnath Singh, defence minister
Addressing rallies in Murshidabad, Malda North and Darjeeling, he expressed concerns over the law and order situation in the state.
Goons are operating with impunity, leading to harassment and insecurity among the people, Rajnath said.
He said, “West Bengal is a land of great scholars, but nowadays, there is an atmosphere of lawlessness throughout the state, and it is becoming known for crime and communal tension.”
He urged the people to make the BJP victorious in West Bengal and then see who had the courage to commit incidents like Sandeshkhali. Goons attacked officials of agencies like ED and CBI, indicating a complete breakdown of law and order in the state, he said.
