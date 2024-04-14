Gopi Thotakura to become 1st Indian space tourist

Washington: Gopi Thotakura, an entrepreneur and a pilot, is set to become the first Indian to venture into space as a tourist on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin's NS-25 mission. Thotakura was selected as one of the six crew members for the mission, making him the first Indian space tourist and the second Indian to venture into space. PTI
Sandeshkhali: Probe points to ‘rights violation’
New Delhi: In a spot inquiry into the Sandeshkhali case in West Bengal, the NHRC has flagged “several instances of atrocities”, saying it indicates there was a “violation of human rights”.
Iran seizes Israel-linked vessel with 17 Indian crew; Delhi in touch with Tehran
Efforts on to ensure ‘early release’ | Tel Aviv warns of ‘co...
Child rights panel puts rider on admissions to Mahendragarh school
Wants management to meet safety guidelines first