 Gorkhaland remains an issue as Darjeeling votes today : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Gorkhaland remains an issue as Darjeeling votes today

Gorkhaland remains an issue as Darjeeling votes today

Gorkhaland remains an issue as Darjeeling votes today


Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, April 25

Three seats in north Bengal, Darjeeling, Raiganj and Balurghat, are set to go to the polls during the second phase of the Lok Sabha election in West Bengal tomorrow. All these seats were won by the BJP in 2019.

While the BJP has given the ticket to the sitting MPs in Darjeeling and Balurghat, it has dropped former Union minister Debasree Roy and nominated Kartick Pal from Raiganj. In Balurghat, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar is pitted against West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress leader Biplab Mitra.

Sitting BJP MP Raju Bista is seeking re-election from Darjeeling, which is set to see a triangular contest with the Congress fielding Delhi University Professor Munish Tamang and the TMC giving the ticket to former bureaucrat Gopal Lama.

BJP MLA from Kurseong Bishnu Pada Sharma has also thrown his hat in the ring as an Independent candidate in protest against the candidature of Bista who, Sharma claimed, was an “outsider”.

Darjeeling has been electing BJP MPs since 2009. In the 2019 LS poll, held soon after yet another phase of the Gorkhaland agitation swept the hills, Bista won by over 4 lakh votes. BJP’s manifesto this year, however, is silent on the issue of Gorkhaland.

PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah said during election rallies that they were close to finding a solution to the Gorkhaland demand within the ambit of the Constitution. BJP’s political opponents have dismissed the assurances and accused the BJP of playing with the sentiments of the Gorkha population.

Connectivity is a key poll plank in Balurghat. Sitting BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar has been vocal about the improvement of railway network in the constituency. In March, the PM laid the foundation stones of various projects across rail and road sector worth over Rs 4,500 crore in north Bengal.

At Raiganj, the long-pending demand of an AIIMS has been taken up strongly by the BJP and the Congress. AIIMS was shifted to south Bengal by the TMC government, citing non-availability of land at Raiganj.

The constituency is set for a triangular contest among three defectors. Trinamool’s Krishna Kalyani, BJP’s Kartick Pal and Congress nominee Ali Imran Ramz originally belonged to parties other than those they represent now.

Kalyani won the Raiganj Assembly seat on the BJP ticket in 2021, but later shifted to the Trinamool. Kartick Pal was with the Congress while Ramz was earlier elected to the Assembly from Chakulia on the All India Forward Bloc ticket.

Debasree Roy dropped

  • Darjeeling, Raiganj and Balurghat parliamentary seats in north Bengal were won by the BJP in 2019
  • The party has given the ticket to the sitting MPs in Darjeeling and Balurghat
  • It has dropped former Union minister Debasree Roy and nominated Kartick Pal from Raiganj

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #West Bengal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Couldn't talk due to strictness of jail authorities: Amritpal's family after meeting him in jail

2
Punjab

Centre grants 'Y' category security to Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary and 2 other Punjab Congress rebels

3
India

US woman who ‘tried to bribe’ CISF personnel with gold held at Delhi’s IGI airport

4
India

Punjab man stabbed to death in Canadian city

5
India

Rajiv Gandhi scrapped inheritance tax to save Indira's wealth from going to government: PM Modi

6
Diaspora

NIA arrests UK resident Inderpal Gaba for attack on Indian High Commission in London

7
Punjab

Firing outside Salman Khan's residence: Mumbai police arrest 2 men in Punjab

8
Lok Sabha Elections

Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct

9
Trending

19-year-old Pakistani girl gets a new lease of life with an ‘Indian’ heart

10
Trending

Indian-origin man got himself fired by sharing video on how to get “free food” from Canada food banks

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on PILs seeking 100 per cent cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT today

Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips

Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...

Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray

Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray

Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm

Firing resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla; operation to hunt down terrorists enters 2nd day

2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...

London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case

London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case

On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...

‘Contesting elections not final’: Pro-Khalistani separatist's father dismisses reports of Amritpal Singh contesting Lok Sabha polls

‘Contesting elections not final’: Pro-Khalistani separatist's father dismisses reports of Amritpal Singh contesting Lok Sabha polls

Father visited Amritpal a day after Singh's legal counsel Ra...


Cities

View All

CM’s visit leads to traffic jams in city

CM’s visit leads to traffic jams in city

2 arrested for robbery attempt in Ramdas

VB nabs patwari for taking Rs 10K bribe

Divyamsh tops district in JEE Main session 2

12 school vehicles challaned for violating rules

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Sikandar Singh Maluka stays away from Akali Dal events

Monorail among key 2019 election promises that BJP failed to fulfil

Monorail among key 2019 election promises that BJP failed to fulfil in Chandigarh

First randomisation of EVMs held in Panchkula

Congress will give 50% reservation to women in central govt jobs: Alka Lamba

One ‘thief’ seeking votes for another: BJP on Congress, AAP

Will resolve issues being faced by Chandigarh traders: Sanjay Tandon

No presiding officer, MC polls postponed

No presiding officer, MC polls postponed

AAP, BJP leaders trade barbs

To boost poll fortunes, AAP campaign song highlights CM Kejriwal’s arrest

Will not change public opinion: Delhi BJP chief

Spiderman stunt goes wrong, two booked for various offences

Graffiti spread voter awareness

Graffiti spread voter awareness

district admn ropes in travel agents, IELTS centres to encourage young voters

City lad Rachit shines, aims to pursue computer engineering from IIT

3 burglars land in police net

3 travel agents booked for duping woman of Rs 9.85L

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

JEE (Main): Agrim bags AIR 81, Tanush 629, Anshita 650

Duo held for threatening to kill trader

VB arrests Senior Assistant for taking Rs 20K bribe

Lab technician suspended for accepting bribe

Prof Arvind bids adieu to Punjabi University

Prof Arvind bids adieu to Punjabi University

Finally, Congress puts up a united show in Patiala constituency

Mandi Gobindgarh resident arrested for murder bid, 2 accomplices at large

Patiala: Akali Dal behind farmers’ boycott call, says BJP

Stones found in wheat bags in Patiala, arhtiya’s licence suspended