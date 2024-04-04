Gourav Vallabh quits Congress; says he can’t raise ‘anti-Sanatan’ slogans, ‘abuse’ wealth creators

PTI

New Delhi, April 4

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh resigned from all posts and membership of the party on Thursday, saying that neither can he raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse ‘wealth creators’ day in and day out.

Vallabh shared his resignation letter written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on social media platform X.

He said he was not feeling comfortable with the directionless way in which the party was moving forward.

Vallabh said, “I can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse wealth creators day in and day out. Therefore, I resign from all posts and primary membership of the party.”

He had not been attending television programmes on behalf of the party for several months and had not held any press conference for a long time.

In his resignation letter, Vallabh said, “When I joined Congress, I believed that Congress is the oldest party in the country which respects youth and intellectual people and their ideas. But for some time, I felt that the party was not able to adjust with the youth having new ideas.” Vallabh claimed the Congress is completely cut off from the ground and is unable to understand the aspirations of a new India, due to which the party is neither coming to power nor is able to play the role of a strong opposition.

He also said that he was upset with the stance taken by the party of staying away from the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ programme in Ayodhya.

“I am a Hindu by birth and a teacher by profession. This stance of the party has always irritated and troubled me. Many people associated with the party and (INDIA) alliance speak against Sanatan Dharma and the party’s silence on it is like giving it tacit approval,” Vallabh said.

Referring to the issue of caste census, Vallabh said the party is moving in the wrong direction in this context also.

“On one hand we talk about caste census, while on the other hand we are seen opposing the entire Hindu society. This style of working is giving a misleading message among the public that the party is the supporter of a particular religion. This is against the fundamental principles of the Congress,” he said.

Vallabh also claimed in his resignation letter that at present the Congress’ stance on economic matters has always been one that is “demeaning” to wealth creators and the party’s view on every disinvestment taking place in the country has been negative.

He also stated that he was feeling suffocated by the party’s stance on economic issues.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Mallikarjun Kharge