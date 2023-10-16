 Government amends aircraft rules; commercial pilot licences to be valid for 10 years : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Government amends aircraft rules; commercial pilot licences to be valid for 10 years

Government amends aircraft rules; commercial pilot licences to be valid for 10 years

Earlier, the validity of Commercial Pilot Licence was for 5 years, after which it had to be renewed

Government amends aircraft rules; commercial pilot licences to be valid for 10 years

Photo for representation only



PTI

New Delhi, October 16

Commercial pilot licences will now be valid for 10 years, with the government amending rules as part of efforts to further improve ease-of-doing business in the aviation sector.

Till now, the validity of Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) was for five years and after completion of that period, it had to be renewed.

The civil aviation ministry amended the Aircraft Rules, 1937.

Among various changes made, the validity of licences in relation to Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) and CPL holders has been increased from five years to 10.

"This change is expected to reduce administrative burden on pilots and aviation authorities like DGCA, promoting a more streamlined and efficient licensing process," the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Besides, rules have been amended to address concerns related to the display of lights in the vicinity of an aerodrome.

It has also been clarified that the term 'light' encompasses lantern lights, wish kites, and laser lights. Also, the government's jurisdiction over those exhibiting such lights has been extended from 5 kilometres to 5 nautical miles around an aerodrome.

"It is made explicit that the government possesses the authority to take action against individuals displaying lights that disrupt the safe operation of aircraft or pose hazards to the operating crew.

"Should such lights remain unattended for 24 hours, the government is empowered to enter the location and extinguish them," the ministry said.

Simultaneously, the matter should be reported to the relevant police station for legal action under the Indian Penal Code.

When the source of the observed light is unidentifiable or if it shifts locations, the airport or airline operator is obligated to promptly report the incident to the local police station, initiating potential criminal proceedings.

Another amendment is that the requirement for validation of foreign licences has been removed. "This change signifies aligning the regulations with the evolving needs of the aviation sector," the ministry said.

Further, the requirements related to continued competence for Air Traffic Controller (ATC) licence holders have been liberalised.

According to the ministry, this change offers increased flexibility to accommodate situations with limited movements or watch hours.

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Ludhiana

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

