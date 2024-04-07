 ‘Government delayed Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh by 10 years’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • ‘Government delayed Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh by 10 years’
THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW

‘Government delayed Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh by 10 years’

Says caste, religion dominating poll, key issues have taken backseat

‘Government delayed Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh by 10 years’

RAKESH TIKAIT, BKU LEADER



THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW:  RAKESH TIKAIT, BKU LEADER

BHARTIYA Kisan Union (Tikait) leader Rakesh Tikait believes that the BJP-led Central Government delayed the honour of Bharat Ratna to farm leader and former Prime Minister Charan Singh by 10 years. Singh was posthumously named for the country’s highest civilian award earlier this year.

In an exclusive conversation with Neeraj Mohan, Rakesh Tikait said the conferring of Bharat Ratna for Singh was not going to help the ruling party on the ground. He added that the key issues of farmers had taken a backseat in this election, and caste and religion had remained dominating factors.

Excerpts from the interview.

How is this election different, especially in the aftermath of the Delhi farmer agitation?

No election is different. All contenders stake their claim and try to impress voters, but at the time of voting, all elections become the same and key issues take the back seat and caste and religion become dominant and people get misled.

Do you see any impact of INDIA bloc and a united Opposition?

No doubt, unity always has an impact. But there is need to fight strongly, without any fear of jail. If they win unitedly and strongly, they can win. The country is going through a political lockdown, but the Opposition leaders should not be afraid of being sent to jail.

What are the issues of farmers in this poll?

All sections are suffering but the farmers are most affected. There are several issues like guaranteed MSP and ban on use of tractors after prescribed limit. But every election begins with issues and ends with caste, religion and region, and farmers get divided.

How do you rate the performance of your MP from Muzaffarnagar, Sanjeev Balyan?

We don’t have any contact to him. Also we don’t have work which an MP can do, as we raise our issues with the government under the banner of BKU. MPs do not have any power to resolve our issues. All depends upon the policy of the government.

Are you supporting any candidate?

All candidates come to us. But we do not oppose or support anybody. It is up to the voters to decide. There are several people, who join our agitations against the government but in elections, they favour the government.

Will there be any impact on the region’s Jat politics after RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary joining the NDA?

I don’t have much reading on this. But every voter has his or her own tendency, as some people vote as per their own perception which could be based on the issues, candidate or region.

How do you see the conferring of Bharat Ratna on former PM Charan Singh, the grandfather of Jayant, right before the poll?

We don’t think this will have any major impact in elections. Farmers need reasonable price for their crops. Everybody knows the honour (Bharat Ratna) was given a day before the rally of PM Modi in Meerut, it appears to be a poll gimmick. This award should have been given 10 years before.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has given a call to oppose the BJP in this election. How is the BKU working on it in UP?

The BKU already made everything clear to the farmers in the past five years and this is the examination time for political parties and candidates. Let the people to decide as per their own conscience.

What is the future of Indian agriculture? Will it become profitable?

India will become a labour country and all people in agriculture will become labour class as the land will be purchased by the big corporate houses as farmers will have to sell their land to fulfil their needs.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #Bharat Ratna #Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU #BJP #Rakesh Tikait


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana East ACP Sandeep Singh, his gunman die as their car catches fire after colliding with another vehicle in Samrala

2
Punjab

Woman assaulted, paraded semi-naked in Punjab's Tarn Taran; 4 arrested

3
Uttar Pradesh

PM Modi tears into Congress manifesto at Saharanpur rally

4
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

5
Amritsar

Former Indian envoy, now BJP candidate, Taranjit Sandhu faces protest in Amritsar’s Ajnala during campaign rally

6
Himachal

Congress’ Abhishek Manu Singhvi moves Himachal High Court challenging his defeat in Rajya Sabha poll through draw of lots

7
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

8
Punjab

Delhi High Court to hear on April 8 transfer plea in 1994 triple murder case against former Punjab top cop Sumedh Saini

9
India

China-based hackers will disrupt India elections with AI-generated content, warns Microsoft

10
India

NIA arrests blast suspects amid mob attack in West Bengal; political slugfest between TMC, BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Top News

‘Akin to Muslim League, Left ideologies’: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress manifesto

‘Akin to Muslim League, Left ideologies’: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress manifesto

Says party has drifted far from Freedom Movement era

Democracy being ‘disrobed’, Sonia invokes Mahabharata

Democracy being ‘disrobed’, Sonia Gandhi invokes Mahabharata

Comments by lawyers on court verdicts, cases a disturbing trend: CJI

Comments by lawyers on court verdicts, cases a disturbing trend: CJI

Singhvi challenges defeat in RS poll through draw of lots

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi challenges defeat in RS poll through draw of lots

ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala

ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala

One side of highway had been blocked by farmers


Cities

View All

4 robbers loot Rs 12 lakh from ICICI Bank branch on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar

4 robbers loot Rs 12 lakh from ICICI Bank branch on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Four held for parading woman ‘naked’

Man shot at, injured by 3 assailants

Deadline to deposit licensed weapons extended by 9 days

BJP candidate faces wrath of farmers at village near Ajnala

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Chandigarh: Centre notifies Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary eco-sensitive zone on Haryana side

Chandigarh: Centre notifies Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary eco-sensitive zone on Haryana side

Woman hacked to death at Kharar residence

Chandigarh: System to monitor liquor supply soon

INDIA VOTES 2024: Install IP cameras at liquor vends to monitor sale, stock: Mohali DC

INDIA VOTES 2024: Will press NOTA if villages not developed, says forum

ED partial, silent against BJP and allies, says Atishi

ED partial, silent against BJP and allies, says Atishi

AAP minister has become a fabulist: BJP

Saxena suspends assistant prof accused of sexual harassment

Lieutenant-Governor took two months to take action: Govt

Plaint against Kejriwal’s wife for sharing court’s audio recordings

23 ltrs of illicit liquor seized, 3,200 kg lahan destroyed

23 ltrs of illicit liquor seized, 3,200 kg lahan destroyed

SDMs review preparations for wheat procurement in mandis

Parents forced to buy complete set of books, face harassment

Railway Board official visits Rail Coach Factory

Four teams make it to hockey semifinals on Day 2

Unending wait, contractor leaves 25-km Southern Bypass project

Unending wait, contractor leaves 25-km Southern Bypass project

ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala

Two days ago, ACP (East) Sandeep celebrated birthday with colleagues

CIA nabs Bihar native with illegal weapon

Man held for impregnating stepdaughter

Submit details of tenants, domestic helps: Patiala District administration

Submit details of tenants, domestic helps: Patiala District administration

Special lecture on Rajasthan held

Fatehgarh Sahib resident arrested with smack

MLA Rai reviews canal repair work