Government extends ban on 11 Meitei extremist groups for 5 years

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 13

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday extended ban on 11 Meitei extremist outfits, calling these “unlawful associations”, under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, for five years. It said the outfits have been involved in ethnic violence in Manipur as well as attacks on security forces, police and civilians in the state, and also in activities detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India.

These include the Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA) and its political wing Revolutionary Peoples’ Front (RPF); United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and its armed wing Manipur Peoples’ Army (MPA); Peoples’ Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and its armed wing Red Army; the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and its armed wing Red Army; Kanglei Yaol Kanba Lup (KYKL); Coordination Committee (CorCom) and Alliance for Socialist Unity Kangleipak (ASUK). The notification has collectively referred to these outfits as “Meitei Extremist Organisations”. These groups were last banned by the MHA in November 2018 under the UAPA.

According to a MHA notification, the decision has been taken as the Centre is of the view that these outfits have been involved in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India; employing and engaging in armed means to achieve their objectives, attacking and killing the security forces, police and civilians in Manipur; indulging in acts of intimidation, extortion and looting of civilian population for collection of funds; making contacts with sources abroad for influencing public opinion and for securing their assistance by way of arms and training for the purpose of achieving their secessionist objective, etc.

