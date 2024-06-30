 Government launches portal to tackle drug abuse in children : The Tribune India

Government launches portal to tackle drug abuse in children

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai launches the Prahari Portal under the Joint Action Plan aimed at involving various stakeholders to check the drug menace among youngsters

This portal is designed to create a robust monitoring system to prevent the sale of drugs around schools.



PTI

New Delhi, June 30

In a bid to protect children from drug and substance abuse, a portal has been launched to create a robust monitoring system to prevent the sale of contraband around schools and raise awareness among students and teachers.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai launched the Prahari Portal under the Joint Action Plan aimed at involving various stakeholders to check the drug menace among youngsters.

This portal is designed to create a robust monitoring system to prevent the sale of drugs around schools and raise awareness among students and teachers through Prahari Clubs.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also organised a national review and consultation meeting.

The event marked the implementation of the Joint Action Plan aimed at preventing drug and substance abuse and their illegal trafficking among children, aligning with the vision of a ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’.

The Joint Action Plan, titled ‘A War Against Drugs’, was developed to bring about a paradigm shift in preventing drug and substance abuse among children. This comprehensive plan involves all stakeholders, agencies, duty bearers, officials, media, and parents to play their defined roles in protecting children from drugs and substances.

Rai praised the Joint Action Plan developed by NCPCR and NCB and highlighted the prime minister's commitment to a drug-free nation.

He emphasised the importance of protecting the youth, who constitute 59 per cent of the population, as they are the future leaders of a developed India.

During his address, Rai elaborated on the government's zero-tolerance policy towards drugs and terrorism. 

#drug menace


