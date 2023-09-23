Language of laws and judicial proceedings key to ensuring access to justice: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, September 23

Noting that language plays an important role in ensuring access to justice, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said laws should be in the language understood by the common man.

“If a doctor talks to the patient in the patient’s language, half of his problems are gone even before his treatment begins,” the Prime Minister said, inaugurating the Bar Council of India’s two-day International Lawyers Conference on ‘Emerging Challenges in Justice Delivery System’ here.

“There are two ways in which laws can be presented -- one, in the language you're used to; and second, the language which is understood by the common man of the country…The common man should feel that the law is his own. We are trying to find a solution to that. The language in which laws are written and the language in which judicial proceedings are conducted…it plays a huge role in ensuring access to justice,” Modi said.

“I congratulate CJI DY Chandrachud for making available operative parts of judgments in litigants’ languages…It took us 75 years for this small task,” he said, terming it a big change in the justice delivery.

Talking about the problems faced by the international community, the PM said various countries should come together to find solutions.

“We're fighting against many forces that don't care for borders and jurisdictions. Whether it’s cyber terrorism, money-laundering, artificial intelligence or its misuse, we need a global framework to deal with these issues…When the dangers are global, the solutions also should be global,” Modi said.

“It's not one government which can tackle them. Legal systems of different countries need to work together…Just like we work together for air traffic control we must also have global frameworks in different areas,” the PM said.

Organised in association with the Bar Council of England and Wales, the Law Society of England and Wales, and the Commonwealth Lawyers Association, the two-day conference will end on September 24.

The inaugural event was also graced by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, Attorney General R Venkataramani, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra and a large number of Indian and foreign delegates, including judges and lawyers.

