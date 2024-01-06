 Government notifies revised schedule M guidelines; tightens rules to ensure pharma companies meet quality norms : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Government notifies revised schedule M guidelines; tightens rules to ensure pharma companies meet quality norms

Government notifies revised schedule M guidelines; tightens rules to ensure pharma companies meet quality norms

Guidelines come against the backdrop of complaints of sub-standard Indian drugs and overseas deaths

Government notifies revised schedule M guidelines; tightens rules to ensure pharma companies meet quality norms

Photo for representational purpose only. File



PTI

New Delhi, January 6

The Union Health Ministry has notified the Revised Schedule M guidelines under which pharmaceutical companies will have to intimate the licensing authority about recalling a drug and also report product defects, deterioration or faulty production.

Till now there was no provision for informing the licensing authority about drug recall.

Schedule M part of Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 deals with ‘Good Manufacturing Practices’ to be followed by pharmaceutical manufacturing units in the country.

The new guidelines issued on December 28 state the manufacturer must be responsible for the quality of the products so that “they are fit for their intended use, comply with the requirements of the licence and do not place patients at risk due to inadequate safety, quality or efficacy”.

These guidelines come against the backdrop of complaints of sub-standard Indian drugs and deaths abroad reportedly due to it since 2022.

The amended guidelines stress the need for stability testing of drug substances in accordance with recommended climate conditions with an aim to upgrade MSMEs at par with global standards, especially to those of WHO, and ensure production of globally acceptable quality of drug.

It also specifies that release of the finished product is conditional upon satisfactory results of these tests.

“The licensing authorities shall be informed if a manufacturer is considering action following the faulty manufacture, product deterioration, a suspect product or any other serious quality problems with a product,” the new guidelines read.

Besides, the licensee shall have a pharmacovigilance system in place for collecting, processing and forwarding the reports to the licensing authorities for information on the adverse drug reactions emerging from the use of drugs manufactured or marketed by the licensee.

In order to have smooth transition from the present Schedule M to revised Schedule M, it has been decided to provide a transition period of six and 12 months for large manufacturers (over Rs 250 crore turnover) and MSMEs (less than Rs 250 crore turnover), respectively.

Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) are mandatory standards which build and bring quality into product by way of control on materials, methods, machines, processes, personnel and facility/environment etc.

The GMP was first incorporated in Schedule M of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 in the year 1988 and the last amendment was done in June, 2005.

There are around 10,500 manufacturing units in the country out of which around 8,500 fall under the MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) category. India is a major exporter of medicines to low/middle-income countries (LMICs) which require WHO GMP certification, an official said.

“We have around 2,000 units in the MSME category in the country having WHO GMP certification,” he stated.

The pharmaceutical manufacturing and quality domain has developed and progressed significantly in last 15-20 years.

“Our understanding of the domain has increased because of development in pharmaceutical and manufacturing sciences. Linkage between manufacturing and product quality and interdependence between the two has been established,” the official explained.

Also, observations from ongoing Risk Based Inspections (RBI) further reiterated the need to have a relook at the current GMP regulations and Quality Management Systems being followed by pharmaceutical manufacturers, the official stated.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has inspected 254 manufacturing units and 112 public testing labs in the last few months.

Major issues found during RBI inspections are poor documentation, lack of process and analytical validations, absence of self-assessment, absence of quality failure investigation, absence of internal product quality review, absence of testing of incoming raw material and faulty design of manufacturing and testing areas etc, the official said.

“Based on the above factors and to keep pace with fast changing pharmaceutical manufacturing and quality domain, there was a necessity to revisit and revise the principles and concept of GMP mentioned in current Schedule M. This would bring our GMP recommendations and compliance expectation at par with global standards, specially to those of WHO, and ensure production of globally acceptable quality of drug,” the official said.

Accordingly, based on the discussion and recommendation of the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB), a draft notification was issued on October 2018 to upgrade and synchronize the Schedule M comparable to international standards.

Large number of comments/suggestions were received from various stakeholders and after review and multiple consultations with them, the draft revised Schedule M was published.

Some of the major changes which will happen with introduction of revised Schedule M to support upgradation of the units are introduction of Pharmaceutical Quality System (PQS), Quality Risk Management (QRM), Product Quality Review (PQR), Qualification and Validation of equipment, Change control management, Self-inspection and Quality audit team, Supplier audit and approval, Stability studies as per recommended climate condition, Validation of GMP related computerized system and Specific Requirements for Manufacturing of Hazardous products etc.

“The revised guidelines will address most deficiencies related to documentation, failure investigation and technically qualified personnel with right person doing the right job. It will support development of robust quality management system in the company thereby enabling production of globally acceptable quality medicine,” the official stated.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Extortion threats prompt Hindu community in Canada to hold public forum

2
Punjab

Punjab DSP was with auto driver for 3 hours; where is 2nd bullet fired from his pistol; gaping loopholes in police version

3
World

Video: Alaska plane’s door blown away mid-air 20 minutes after takeoff with 171 on board

4
Trending

Viral video: Paid Rs 4.5 lakh for broken seats, had to use phone torch light; Air India passenger shares her harrowing experience on Delhi-Toronto flight

5
India

Congress constitutes 5 screening committees to short list candidates for Lok Sabha polls

6
Trending

Imran Khan on Jeffery Epstein's sex clients list? Wasim Akram's video goes viral as Pakistani cricketer debunks allegation against former prime minister

7
Punjab

Punjab Governor asks CM to provide report on minister Aman Arora’s conviction

8
Amritsar

Several domestic, international flights delayed due to dense fog in Amritsar

9
India

India creates another landmark as ISRO's Aditya-L1 spacecraft reaches its final destination

10
Entertainment

Feroz Khan would have laughed out loud, says son Fardeen Khan on Zeenat Aman's claim of getting a pay cut on sets of 'Qurbani'

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

Top News

ISRO's Aditya-L1 spacecraft to be placed in its final destination orbit today

India creates another landmark as ISRO's Aditya-L1 spacecraft reaches its final destination

Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system is about 1.5 m...

‘Bharat mata ki jai’, Indian crew of hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk thanks Indian Navy for rescuing them

Indian Navy trying to hunt down pirates involved in hijacking attempt; Indian crew of Liberian-flagged vessel thanks it for rescuing them

The Indian Navy on Friday thwarted the attempted hijacking o...

Government notifies revised schedule M guidelines; tightens rules to ensure pharma companies meet quality norms

Government notifies revised schedule M guidelines; tightens rules to ensure pharma companies meet quality norms

Guidelines come against the backdrop of complaints of sub-st...

ED, TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh’s family lodge police complaints against each other day after raid

ED, TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh’s family file police complaints against each other; agency faces fresh resistance

The ED also issued a lookout notice for Shahjahan as there a...

Alaska plane incident: DGCA asks airlines to conduct inspection of emergency exits of Boeing 737-8 Max

Alaska plane incident: DGCA asks airlines to conduct inspection of emergency exits of Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft

Inspections will be done during night halt of aircraft conce...


Cities

View All

On CVO’s report, Amritsar MC initiates action against illegal buildings

On CVO’s report, Amritsar MC initiates action against illegal buildings

Several domestic, international flights delayed due to dense fog in Amritsar

Amritsar: Government teacher suspended for molesting 3 girls, still at large

Amritsar district administration puts ban on sale, storage, use of kite string till February 12

Takht Sri Damdama Sahib former Jathedar Giani Balwant Singh Nandgarh dies

Takht Damdama Sahib former Jathedar dies

Takht Sri Damdama Sahib former Jathedar Giani Balwant Singh Nandgarh dies

Sarpanches support Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally in Bathinda tomorrow

Scientists at Mohali institute discover molecular mechanisms that can help develop therapies for neurogenetic disorders

Scientists at Mohali institute discover molecular mechanisms that can help develop therapies for neurogenetic disorders

BJP chief JP Nadda holds roadshow in Panchkula

Bikram Majithia appears before Chandigarh court in case of attack on cops during 2021 protest

Chandigarh: New DC’s Office moves a step closer to reality

No respite from foggy weather in Chandigarh

18-year-old youth arrested in Delhi, weapons seized; cops say was inspired by Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang

18-year-old Uttarakhand youth 'inspired by Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar' arrested in Delhi, weapons seized

Delhi excise ‘scam’: Court grants interim bail to liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru

14 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog

Major fire breaks out in forest near Modi Mill in Delhi’s Okhla, causes traffic snarls

AQI improves to 333 in Delhi

Gaping loopholes in police version in DSP murder case

Punjab DSP was with auto driver for 3 hours; where is 2nd bullet fired from his pistol; gaping loopholes in police version

Five of a family injured as car collides with roadside railing

Jalandhar: Infant’s body exhumed on court orders

Congress failed to protect Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira, case against him bogus: Sunil Jakhar

LPU alumnus joins Paris Olympics broadcast crew

Seven Ludhiana Municipal Corporation employees booked for embezzling over Rs 2 crore

Seven Ludhiana Municipal Corporation employees booked for embezzling over Rs 2 crore

Protect yourself from intense cold conditions, Ludhiana residents told

Health Department cautions against common myths in winter

79K new vehicles registered in Ludhiana in 2023, 65 per cent up than 2021

Ludhiana: CP flags off PCR vehicles equipped with dashcams

Patiala DIG meets district cops, says safety of residents priority

Patiala DIG meets district cops, says safety of residents priority

Patiala Police warn those not verifying their tenants

Attempts to pass electricity Bill will be opposed: AIPEF

Police Dept pensioners discuss their demands