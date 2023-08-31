Government ready for elections in J-K anytime now, Centre tells Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakesh

New Delhi, August 31

The Central Government is ready for elections in Jammu and Kashmir anytime now, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud on Thursday.

The Bench had on Tuesday sought to know from the Centre when elections would be held in Jammu and Kashmir.

Terming restoration of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir as important, the Supreme Court had on Tuesday asked the Centre to spell out the roadmap and timeframe for restoring its statehood and holding elections there.

"When are you going to have elections? Restoration of democracy is important…We need a statement from the Central Government on this. Is there a timeframe? Is there a roadmap? Please tell us what’s the roadmap for this?" the Bench had asked Mehta -- who represented the Centre.

"I have taken instructions and the instructions are that the UT is not a permanent feature (of Jammu and Kashmir)…But I will make a positive statement the day after tomorrow (Thursday),” Mehta had told the Bench. He, however, had clarified that Ladakh would remain a UT.

Responding to the top court's query on restoration of statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehta said it's progressing to become a state.

He, however, refused to give a definite timeline.

