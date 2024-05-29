 Government starts granting citizenship under CAA in West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Government starts granting citizenship under CAA in West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand

Government starts granting citizenship under CAA in West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand

The first set of citizenship certificates after notification of Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, were handed over to applicants in New Delhi on May 15

Government starts granting citizenship under CAA in West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand

The first set of citizenship certificates under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) were handed over to the applicants by the Union Home Secretary, in New Delhi, on May 15, 2024. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, May 29

The Union government on Wednesday started granting citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in West Bengal, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

The CAA was enacted in December 2019 for granting Indian nationality to persecuted Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

The applicants in West Bengal, Haryana and Uttarakhand were granted citizenship on Wednesday by the respective State Empowered Committee, the Union Home Ministry said in a statement.

The first set of citizenship certificates after the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, granted by the Empowered Committee, Delhi, were handed over to the applicants in New Delhi by the Union Home Secretary on May 15.

This second tranche of citizenship certificates were issued on Wednesday, days before the final phase of voting for Lok Sabha polls on June 1.

Several constituencies in West Bengal will vote in the final phase on Saturday. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Even though the CAA was enactment in 2019, the rules to grant citizenship under it was were issued on March 11 this year, after a delay of more than four years.

The CAA rules envisage the manner of application form, procedure for processing applications by the District Level Committee (DLC), scrutiny and grant of citizenship by State Level Empowered Committee (SLEC).

The processing of applications is completely through the online portal. The passing of the CAA in 2019 sparked protests in different parts of the country with agitators terming the law “discriminatory”.

Over a hundred people lost their lives during the anti-CAA protests or police action in various parts of the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been maintaining that no one can stop the implementation of the CAA as it is the law of the land. He accused opposition of misleading the people on the issue.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bangladesh #Pakistan #Sikhs #Uttarakhand #West Bengal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

Army Chief’s one-month extension sends out wrong signal

2
Chandigarh

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

3
Punjab

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

4
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

5
Punjab

PSPCL loss-to-profit firm, nets Rs 900 crore

6
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash

7
India

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

8
Punjab

No justice, Sidhu Moosewala’s dad lists 9 posers to netas

9
Delhi

Hospital fire tragedy: Delhi LG suspends Health Minister's OSD for alleged irregularities in registration of nursing homes

10
Punjab

Ahead of poll, BJP, AAP pull out all stops to woo ailing Punjab industry

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Delhi records its highest-ever temperature; Mungeshpur sizzles at 52.3°C

At 52.9°C, Delhi’s Mungeshpur records highest-ever temperature; IMD says ‘examining data, sensors’

Temperatures soar in National Capital as hot winds blow into...

2 killed in road accident involving BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh's convoy in UP’s Gonda

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...

Government starts granting citizenship under CAA in West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand

Government starts granting citizenship under CAA in West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand

The first set of citizenship certificates after notification...

Supreme Court refuses urgent listing of Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for extension of interim bail

Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...

Govt promotes 11 Enforcement Directorate cadre officers to Joint Director rank

Government promotes 11 Enforcement Directorate cadre officers to Joint Director rank

This is the first time that so many cadre officers have been...


Cities

View All

Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

Amritsar: Mallikarjun Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu faces protests by farmers

Pathankot: Clash between AAP, BJP workers averted

Amritsar: Congress leader, wife escape unhurt in gun attack; two youths booked

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Heat wave continues unabated in Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak sizzles at 48.8 degrees Celsius

Heat wave continues unabated in Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak sizzles at 48.8 degrees Celsius

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

Sippy Sidhu murder case: Supreme Court asks CBI to supply statements of witnesses to prime accused Kalyani Singh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

Sanjay Tandon toh bahana hai, Modiji ko lana hai: Union Minister Smriti Irani tells Chandigarh voters

Delhi LG Saxena suspends Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj’s OSD Das

Hospital fire tragedy: Delhi LG suspends Health Minister's OSD for alleged irregularities in registration of nursing homes

At 52.9°C, Delhi’s Mungeshpur records highest-ever temperature; IMD says ‘examining data, sensors’

Heatwave: Delhi L-G Saxena directs paid break for labourers, pitchers at bus stands; calls UT govt insensitive

Woman tries to rob neighbour disguising as ‘courier boy’ in southwest Delhi; held

L-G Saxena's letter on heatwave meant to defame, not help Delhi govt: Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur hopes for big ticket projects from PM Modi

Modi to address rally in Hoshiarpur tomorrow: Tarun Chugh

Jalandhar: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigns for Sushil Rinku, meets industrialists, doctors

Farmers organise protest outside Sushil Rinku’s residence

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi, refrains from mentioning Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Ravneet Bittu’s names at Ludhiana rally

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi at Ludhaina rally with Sidhu Moosewala’s photo in the backdrop

INDIA VOTES 2024: Condition of Punjab industry was terrible before AAP’s arrival, says Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of poll, BJP, AAP pull out all stops to woo ailing Punjab industry

A first: DC reaches out to frail electors at their doorsteps in Ludhiana district

Congress will win Ludhiana, it’s party that matters: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

After Priyanka, Rahul to campaign in Patiala

After Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Patiala

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD’s NK Sharma releases ‘Vision Document’ for Patiala

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in Nabha, Preneet Kaur in royal city Patiala

Patiala: Candidates turn Good Samaritans