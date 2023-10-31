Government trying to hack my phone: Mahua Moitra

Shubhadeep Choudhury
New Delhi, October 31
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who has been accused by BJP MP Nishiksnt Dubey of asking questions in Lok Sabha in lieu of cash, on Tuesday alleged that the government was trying to hack into her phone.
"Received text & email from Apple warning me Govt trying to hack into my phone & email. @HMOIndia - get a life. Adani & PMO bullies - your fear makes me pity you", the Lok Sabha member wrote on X.
Screenshot of the message purportedly sent to her by Apple read, "Alert: State- sponsored attackers may be targeting your phone.
Apple believes you are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID. These attackers are likely targeting you individually because of who you are and what you do.
If your device is 7compromised by a state sponsored attacker, they may be able to remotely access your sensitive data, communications or even the camera and microphone. While it's possible this is a false alarm, take this warning seriously.”
Received text & email from Apple warning me Govt trying to hack into my phone & email. @HMOIndia - get a life. Adani & PMO bullies - your fear makes me pity you. @priyankac19 - you, I , & 3 other INDIAns have got it so far . pic.twitter.com/2dPgv14xC0— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 31, 2023
Maitra has been summoned by the Lok Sabha Committee on Ethics to appear before it on November 2 to answer the charges against her.
