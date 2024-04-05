Governors must be chosen by CMs: CPM manifesto

New Delhi: The election manifesto of CPM, released on Thursday, proposed choosing the Governor of a state from a list of three names suggested by the CM of that state.The CPM is also promising to scrap “draconian” laws such as the UAPA and the PMLA. It said it would bring a law against hate speech. tns
Cong’s Pappu Yadav files nomination from Purnia
New Delhi: Going against the seat-sharing agreement in the INDIA bloc, former MP Pappu Yadav filed his nomination for Bihar’s Purnia Lok Sabha constituency days after he merged his party with the Congress and requested to be the candidate for the seat. tns
SC sets aside HC verdict cancelling MP’s SC certificate
New Delhi: In a relief to Amravati Independent MP and current BJP candidate from the constituency Navneet Kaur Rana, the Supreme Court on Thursday reversed a Bombay HC verdict that had cancelled her SC certificate.
Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port
11 securitymen, 15 militants killed in Jaish al-Adl’s attack...
Army mulls creating ‘adversarial’ force for competitive war games
Proposal discussed at Army Commanders’ Conference