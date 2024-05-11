Govt blocks 28K phones used in cybercrimes

New Delhi, May 10
In an attempt to stop ever-growing cases of cyber fraud, the Department of Telecom (DoT) on Friday directed telecom service operators to block 28,200 mobile handsets and immediately carry out reverification of 20 lakh mobile connections.
Mobile handsets are blocked on the basis of their international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) number that is unique to each handset. “Telecom service providers have been asked to ensure a pan-India blocking of the 28,200 handsets and to carry out reverification of 20 lakh connections linked to these mobile handsets,” the DoT said, adding that these SIM cards would be disconnected if re-verification fails.
An analysis was carried out by the MHA and state police forces that identified use of 28,200 mobile handsets in cybercrimes.
