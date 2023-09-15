 Govt further cuts stock limit on wheat traders : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Govt further cuts stock limit on wheat traders

Govt further cuts stock limit on wheat traders

Govt further cuts stock limit on wheat traders


Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, September 14

The government on Thursday further reduced the stock limit on wheat traders, wholesalers and big chain retailers to 2,000 tonnes from 3,000 tonnes with immediate effect amid uptick in prices.

On June 12, the government had imposed a stock limit of 3,000 tonnes on wheat traders till March next year. The stock limit has now been reduced to 2,000 tonnes as the government found an “uptick in the wheat prices on the NCDEX by 4 per cent to Rs 2,550 per quintal in the past one month,” said Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra at a press conference.

WPI in negative for 5th month in row

WPI-based inflation remained in the negative territory for the fifth successive month in August at (-) 0.52% though it rose sequentially from the previous month on account of firm prices of food items. The rate has been negative since April.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

2
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali, was to visit family on his birthday next month

3
Patiala

Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death

4
Diaspora

Teenager Sikh student ‘kicked, punched, pepper-sprayed’ on bus in Canada

5
Amritsar campus notes

Warm welcome for KBC winner

6
Punjab

3 former Punjab police officers get life term in 31-year-old fake encounter case

7
J & K

Anantnag encounter: Two militants trapped day after Commanding Officer, Major, DSP killed

8
India

Opposition bloc INDIA announces boycott of shows of 14 TV anchors, BJP compares this with Emergency

9
J & K

Local Uzair Khan among 2 LeT militants involved in killing of Army officers, DSP in Kashmir: Police

10
J & K

Martyred J-K Police officer's father overcomes grief to salute his son

Don't Miss

View All
Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Top News

INDIA out to destroy Sanatan, push us back into slavery: PM

INDIA out to destroy Sanatan, push us back into slavery: PM

Opposition bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

Opposition bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

More troops at encounter site in J&K, search intensifies

More troops at encounter site in J&K, search intensifies

Candlelight marches for soldiers in militancy hub

Candlelight marches for soldiers in militancy hub

SC amicus curiae supports banning convicted politicians from elections

SC amicus curiae supports banning convicted politicians from elections


Cities

View All