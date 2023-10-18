 Govt hikes wheat MSP by Rs 150 to Rs 2,275 per quintal for 2024-25 : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Govt hikes wheat MSP by Rs 150 to Rs 2,275 per quintal for 2024-25

Govt hikes wheat MSP by Rs 150 to Rs 2,275 per quintal for 2024-25

This is the highest quantum of increase in MSP for any marketing season since the Modi government came to power in 2014

Govt hikes wheat MSP by Rs 150 to Rs 2,275 per quintal for 2024-25

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, October 18

Ahead of the assembly polls in key wheat growing states, the government on Wednesday announced an increase in the minimum support price of wheat by Rs 150 to Rs 2,275 per quintal for the 2024-25 marketing season.

This is the highest quantum of increase in MSP for any marketing season since the Modi government came to power in 2014.

Besides, the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for five other rabi crops -- gram, barley, lentil (masur), rapeseed-mustard seed and safflower -- have been hiked.

A decision in this regard was taken at the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Currently, the MSP of wheat stands at Rs 2,125 per quintal for the 2023-24 marketing season (April-March).

Wheat is the main rabi (winter) crop and its sowing begins in October while harvesting starts from April.

MSP is the minimum rate at which the grain is purchased by the government procurement agencies.

Briefing media after the cabinet meeting, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said the CCEA has approved the increase in the MSP of six mandated rabi crops for the 2024-25 marketing season.

“Based on the CACP (Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices)  recommendation, we have increased the MSP of six rabi crops. Wheat MSP has been increased by Rs 150 per quintal," he said.

The MSP of wheat has been raised to Rs 2,275 per cent quintal for 2024-25 marketing season from Rs 2,125 per quintal in 2023-24.

The increase in wheat MSP comes ahead of the assembly polls in the key wheat growing states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan even as consumer prices of wheat and wheat flour have been under pressure since last one-and-half years.

The ban on wheat exports to control prices of wheat and wheat flour (atta) has been in place since May 2022.

The current increase in wheat MSP is the highest since 2015-16. The previous increase was in the range of Rs 100-110 per quintal announced for four marketing seasons -- 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2023-24.

Asked about the impact of wheat MSP increase on food inflation, the minister said India has kept the inflation under check during and post pandemic period.

According to the Minister, the MSP of barley has been increased by Rs 115 per quintal to Rs 1,850 for 2024-25 from Rs 1,735 per quintal this year.

Among rabi pulses, the MSP of gram has been increased by Rs 105 to Rs 5,440 per quintal for 2024-25 as against Rs 5,335 per quintal in 2023-24 while that of lentil (masur) has been hiked by Rs 425 to Rs 6,425 per quintal from Rs 6,000 per quintal.

In order to promote oilseeds cultivation, the government increased rapeseed-mustard seed MSP by Rs 200 to Rs 5,650 per quintal for 2024-25 marketing season, from Rs 5,450 per quintal in 2023-24 season.

The MSP of safflower has been increased by Rs 150 to Rs 5,800 per quintal for 2024-25 from Rs 5,650 per quintal, Thakur said.

The minister also mentioned that the increase in the MSP of the rabi crops is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times of the all-India weighted average cost of production.

In the last few years, the government has been promoting crop diversification towards oilseeds, pulses and millets to enhance food security, increase farmers' income, and reduce dependence on imports.

The government has undertaken various initiatives such as the National Food Security Mission (NFSM), Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) and the National Mission on Oilseeds and Oil Palm (NMOOP) with the objective to provide financial support, quality seeds to encourage farmers to cultivate oilseeds and pulses, the minister said.

The agriculture ministry has kept a record wheat production target of 114 million tonne for the 2023-24 crop year (July-June), higher than the actual output of 112.6 million tonne achieved in 2022-23.

As per the ministry, there is enough supply of seeds for wheat planting.

According to official data, the availability of wheat seed is about 123.43 lakh quintal which is higher than the requirement of 102.63 lakh quintal for the ensuing rabi season.

The ministry has also asked the wheat growing states to promote and increase the area under the climate resilient wheat varieties this year, amid the challenges of climate change.  

#Agriculture #Minimum Support Price MSP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Rekha shines bright at Hema Malini's 75th birthday bash; Jaya Bachchan takes control

2
Diaspora

'Last warning, if you don't …': Sikh mayor in New Jersey got letters threatening to kill him, family

3
Jalandhar

Double murder shocks Jalandhar village; mother-daughter duo shot dead at home

4
World Cup 2023

'Who asked Rizwan to perform 'namaz' on ground and why Pak journalist should comment against Hindus': Pakistan ex-cricketer takes a potshot at PCB

5
Himachal

Severe cold grips mid, higher hills in Himachal, Narkanda sees first snowfall in October

6
Punjab

Ludhiana: Income Tax Dept raids Trident, Cremica groups

7
India

Hours before Joe Biden's Israel visit, 500 killed in Gaza hospital strike

8
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan's physical transformation meant saying 'no to loved ones, school PTMs'

9
Punjab

43 Desh Bhagat University pupils’ admission declared invalid

10
Entertainment

Zeenat Aman on her eloping, borrowed jewellery and dresses, tells youngsters to 'not break their bank' on pressure to spend on clothes

Don't Miss

View All
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Top News

US President Joe Biden says hospital blast in Gaza ‘appears as though it was done by other team’ and not Israel

US President Joe Biden pledges solidarity with Israelis; suggests ‘other team’ to blame for Gaza hospital blast

Biden had been scheduled to visit Jordan to meet with Arab l...

Govt hikes wheat MSP by Rs 150 to Rs 2,275 per quintal for 2024-25

Govt hikes wheat MSP by Rs 150 to Rs 2,275 per quintal for 2024-25

This is the highest quantum of increase in MSP for any marke...

4 convicted for murder of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan in Delhi in 2008

15 years on, court convicts 5 for murder of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan

Vishwanathan was shot dead on September 30, 2008, while she ...

Supreme Court collegium recommends names of 5 advocates for appointment as judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

Supreme Court collegium recommends names of 5 advocates for appointment as judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

Recommends names of 13 advocates as judges of different high...

Diwali gift for govt employees, 4% dearness allowance hike cleared by Cabinet

4% dearness allowance, MSP hike in 6 rabi crops cleared by Cabinet

The MSP for wheat would now stand at Rs 2,275 per quintal wh...


Cities

View All

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, schoolchildren perform ‘ardas’ at Golden Temple for drug-free Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, schoolchildren perform ‘ardas’ at Golden Temple for drug-free Punjab

Over 300 teachers to help Police Department hold gully cricket matches in Amritsar

Prepare electoral rolls by October 19, Election Commission to administration

Paddy arrival drops significantly in grain markets in Amritsar

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 42: Streets dug up for laying sewer, water supply lines yet to be re-carpeted

31 councillors pass resolution against Bathinda Mayor

31 councillors pass resolution against Bathinda Mayor

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘operative’ arrested in Mohali: Punjab Police

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘operative’ arrested in Mohali: Punjab Police

Chandigarh Administration-MC impasse continues over charging units

Chandigarh proposes quota increase for non-electric 2-wheelers by 1,600

Respite for taxi stand operators in Chandigarh

PGI forms rapid response team to avert fire incidents

BCI moves Delhi High Court against enrolment of South Korean citizen as advocate

BCI moves Delhi High Court against enrolment of South Korean citizen as advocate

Monthly relief for Delhi’s Kashmiri migrant settlers nearly triples to Rs 27,000

Resolve drainage issues, prepare redesign plans: Atishi to officials

We have lost all hope, say Nithari victims’ families

Delhi L-G gives nod to book 2 PWD officials

Woman, daughter shot dead in Patara

Woman, daughter shot dead in Patara

Balbir Singh Seechewal raises issue of women stuck in Gulf nations with Punjab DGP

AAP members will switch to Congress before MC polls: Rajinder Beri

Dengue stings Nawanshahr hard

High Court rejects new delimitation of wards of Phagwara MC

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: NGT points out major ‘anomalies’ in probe led by PPCB Chairman

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: NGT points out major ‘anomalies’ in probe led by PPCB Chairman

'Not convincing': NGT rejects PPCB's Giaspura probe, orders fresh inquiry

Spread awareness on segregating waste via sweepers, officials told

Ludhiana: Income Tax Dept raids Trident, Cremica groups

Centre’s decision on export of basmati rice irks farmers

Patiala: Deceased sepoy’s family demands martyr status

Patiala: Deceased sepoy’s family demands martyr status

Lecture on using ancient wisdom in management

Students seek action against professor

Traditional Ramlila takes new digital avatar, more than 30 artistes take part

Blood donation camp marks birthday of CM Bhagwant Mann at Fatehgarh Sahib