Govt lists agenda for special session: Debate on 75-year journey of Indian Parliament

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 13

After days of suspense, the government on Wednesday night published the preliminary agenda for the upcoming special session of Parliament scheduled from September 18 to 22 with the highlight being a discussion on the 75-year journey of the Indian Parliament, starting from the constituent assembly debates.

The listing came hours after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said an all-party meeting had been called on September 17, a day ahead of the commencement of the special session. The Congress claimed the pressure exerted by party veteran Sonia Gandhi had worked as she had written to PM Narendra Modi, listing the Opposition’s priorities for a debate and lamenting the absence of an agenda. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Finally, under pressure from Sonia Gandhi’s letter to the PM, the government has condescended to announce the agenda. As published, it is much ado about nothing—all this could have been done in the winter session in November. I am sure the legislative grenades are being kept up their sleeves to be unleashed at the last moment. INDIA parties will oppose the insidious CEC Bill.”

The agenda list, published separately for Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, mentions five Bills for consideration and passing, including one to exclude the Chief Justice of India from the panel to select the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commissioners. Bulletins for both Houses, however, put the discussion on Parliament’s journey on the top.

“Members are informed that on Monday, September 18, besides other business like laying of papers, a discussion will be held on the subject ‘Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from the Samvidhan Sabha—Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings’.” Sources did not rule out possibilities of the discussion dwelling on voices in the constituent assembly favouring the name Bharat for India, and a possible formal change of name proposal by the government at the end of the debate.

PM Modi already signalled the government intent by sporting a nameplate “Bharat” during the G20 summit recently. The Bills listed for passing in both houses are—The CEC and EC Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office Bill, 2023 (introduced in Rajya Sabha on August 10); and The Post Office Bill, 2023, to consolidate and amend the law relating to post offices in India.

Rajya Sabha will additionally take up The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 (already passed by LS). The Lok Sabha will additionally take up The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, earlier passed by the Rajya Sabha.