 First agenda of new Parliament: Govt tables Nari Shakti Bill for 33% political reservation to women : The Tribune India

  • India
  • First agenda of new Parliament: Govt tables Nari Shakti Bill for 33% political reservation to women

First agenda of new Parliament: Govt tables Nari Shakti Bill for 33% political reservation to women

Modi says ‘God chose me for pure deeds’; acrimony marks the introduction as Congress objects to the missing hard copies of the bill; govt says learn digital tools

First agenda of new Parliament: Govt tables Nari Shakti Bill for 33% political reservation to women

PM Narendra Modi and other leaders walk to the new Parliament building. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 19

Twenty-seven years after it was first tabled, the women’s reservation bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday as the very first agenda of the New Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi led MPs to the new House following a farewell to the old in an hour- long event at the central hall of old Parliament on Tuesday morning.

“God has chosen me for pure deeds. Today we will write history…Let’s open the doors for Nari Shakti,” the prime minister said announcing the government’s decision to introduce Nari Shakti Vandan Bill for 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state assemblies.

The prime minister called upon the House for consensus on the Constitution 128th amendment Bill moments before Congress MPs sought to storm the well on the very first day of the new house protesting the absence of hard copy of the bill after law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced it.

“Please find the bill in the revised list of business. It has also been uploaded on the tabs before you,” Meghwal told the protesting opposition MPs even as the Congress leader in his first remarks in the new House said the bill passed during the UPA time in 2010 was alive, a remark the Union Home Minister contested on record asking Adhir to either authenticate or withdraw his comment.

“The previous bill was passed by Rajya Sabha on March 9, 2010. The Rajya Sabha reported it to Lok Sabha and the bill became property of the Lok Sabha. It eventually lapsed with the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha on May 18, 2014,” the home minister said challenging Adhir to prove his remarks.

Shah also challenged Adhir on his remarks that the bill had earlier been passed by Lok Sabha but failed in Rajya Sabha.

“Both remarks of Adhir Ranjan are factually incorrect and must be authenticated or withdrawn,” said Shah as the new house saw old acrimony.

The prime minister earlier said the bill would strengthen his government’s resolve on women-led development.

“Women’s contribution in politics should increase, so also their presence in policymaking,” said the PM in a move that seeks to woo half the population of the country ahead of the crucial state and Lok Sabha polls.

The provisions of the bill are the same as before.

Meghwal said the bill amends four articles of the Constitution — Article 239 AA reserving 33 per cent seats for women in NCT of Delhi assembly; Article 330 A for one-third reservation for women in Lok Sabha, Article 332 A for one-third women reservation in state assemblies and Article 334 A providing for women reservation for 15 years and giving Parliament the power to extend this period.

Once the bill gets passed, it will reserve 181 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats for women candidates.

Key highlights of Nari Shakti Bill

  • To come into effect only after the first delimitation exercise post the next Census which won’t be before 2026
  • Rotation of reserved seats for women after every delimitation
  • Quotas likely to be effective only by 2029 Lok Sabha polls once the current cap on delimitation lifts in 2026
  • Bill provides quota within quota: one third seats under 33 pc reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies to be set aside for SC and ST women

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

2
India

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

3
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

4
Punjab

India rejects Canada's big charge on Sikh activist Nijjar killing

5
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

6
Punjab

Block Congress president shot dead at home in Moga

7
Diaspora

Ex-UK cop claims fellow officers used racial slurs against Sikhs, called Malala Yousafzai 'tikka masala'

8
Himachal

Chandigarh-Shimla Highway to remain closed for 2 nights as repair work underway at Chakki Mor

9
India

CAG frowns at 'footnote' accounting, says external debt underrated by over Rs 2 lakh crore

10
J & K

J-K: 2 bodies, including that of soldier, found in Gadole forests of Anantnag on sixth day of anti-terror operation

Don't Miss

View All
India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
India

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
Diaspora

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

Top News

Govt lists women’s reservation bill for introduction in Lok Sabha

First agenda of new Parliament: Govt tables Nari Shakti Bill for 33% political reservation to women

Modi says ‘God chose me for pure deeds’; acrimony marks the ...

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

India summons the Canadian High Commissioner

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...

The link between Justin Trudeau’s allegations, his political survival and ‘near-unprecedented’ rates of disapproval

The link between Justin Trudeau's allegations, his political survival and 'near-unprecedented' rates of disapproval

Trudeau’s existing woes--high housing/living cost, inflation...

Five die after bus falls into feeder canal on Muktsar-Kotkapura highway

Eight passengers die, several injured after bus falls into feeder canal in Punjab’s Muktsar

Sources say the bus driver reportedly lost control over the ...


Cities

View All

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 new CIA staff police stations come up, to help check crime

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala; SGPC takes notice

Sanitation, stray menace, waterlogging need attention in Ward number 51

Remove encroachments from Ranjit Avenue area: High Court to AIT

Biomining on, waste only on 7 acres now

Biomining on, waste only on 7 acres now

Traffic Mgmt System: 10 lakh traffic challans issued in 17 months

Chandigarh's IAF Heritage Centre expansion plans hit maintenance hurdle

Former PGI doctor held for 'raping' staff nurse

Two POs land in police net

Speeding car kills 2, including policeman, in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar

Speeding car kills 2, including policeman, in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar

DUSU Elections: Promises galore in student bodies’ manifestos

2 brothers held with Rs 1-crore heroin

Man shoots self dead at home in south Delhi

Murder suspect arrested in Noida

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Traffic violators greeted with roses by Jalandhar police, requested to obey rules

Trader shot dead in Phagwara

Man held for snatching cash, mobile

6 booked for murder bid, rioting

Ludhiana police crack robbery case in 5 days; recover Rs 3.51 crore cash, gold ornaments

Ludhiana police crack robbery case in 5 days; recover Rs 3.5 crore in cash, gold ornaments

Juvenile among four held in double murder case in Ludhiana

Ex-Akali minister Jagdish Singh Garcha, wife drugged, residence robbed in Ludhiana

Rs 1,000-crore push to infra development in Ludhiana district

Local actor rises to fame as Punjabi film ‘Dear Jassi’ wins award at Toronto International Film Festival

Girl student’s death: Patiala University protest suspended after admn assures pupils of probe

Girl student’s death: Punjabi University protest suspended after Patiala admn assures pupils of probe

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala; SGPC takes notice

Patiala: Mata Kaushalya Hospital to be Punjab’s first model facility, says minister

ASI restores ‘samadh’ of 1780s in Patiala's Army area

Harvesting round the corner, Punjab farmers yet to get DSR incentive