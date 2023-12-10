Govt: No adverse impact of fortified rice on health

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, December 9

Dismissing concerns about adverse effects of fortified rice on health, particularly among people with sickle cell anaemia and thalassaemia, the Centre has said it intends to extend the distribution of fortified rice to all districts across the country by March.

The move assumes political significance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due in May as the government has already announced to continue to provide free foodgrains to about 81.35 crore beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for five years with effect from January 1 next year.

To address concerns about the negative impact of consuming fortified rice, the government cited a study carried out by the Indian Council of Medical Research with the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office, NITI Aayog.

“The study covers six districts to evaluate the impact of iron-fortified rice on iron-deficiency anaemia. It was found that there was a lower risk of anaemia and iron deficiency with fortified rice than with non-fortified varieties. A Cochrane review that included seven randomised controlled trial studies from different countries has also reported a lower risk of anaemia and iron deficiency with fortified rice,” said Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Rural Development and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.