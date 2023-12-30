 Govt releases draft guidelines to make railways more user-friendly for people with disabilities : The Tribune India

Department of the People with Disabilities asks stakeholders and the public to give their comments, objections, and suggestions till January 29 on the proposed guidelines to create a more user-friendly environment

The draft includes the development of a dedicated mobile app and a one-click template for PwDs displaying all the information and facilities available for them at railway stations as well in trains. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, December 30

The government has released draft guidelines on accessibility of railway stations, facilities there and in trains for people with disabilities, highlighting the need for integrating technology-enabled features such as text-to-speech and user-friendly pictograms.

The Department of the People with Disabilities (PwDs) has asked stakeholders and the public to give their comments, objections, and suggestions till January 29 on the proposed guidelines to create a more user-friendly environment.

The proposed guidelines also highlight the need for dedicated website features catering to PwDs, ensuring a flexible and accessible interface design.

These features will follow universal design principles and World Wide Web Consortium guidelines.

The draft includes the development of a dedicated mobile app and a one-click template for PwDs displaying all the information and facilities available for them at railway stations as well in trains.

For inclusivity, credible announcements regarding facilities for PwDs will be integrated into public announcement systems at stations and platforms. This includes sign language, captioning, and digital displays, the draft guidelines suggested.

Standardised illuminated signage across all stations, coupled with Braille signage, has also been proposed. Frontline staff will be trained in sign language to ensure effective communication, it stated.

The guidelines call for accessible entry and exit points, ramps and handrails. Designated accessible parking areas with clear signage are recommended for the convenience of PwDs.

Low-height ticket counters with accessibility signage and accessible help booths manned by ‘Divyangjan Sahayaks’ are proposed to enhance the overall accessibility experience, the draft guidelines state.

The guidelines placed emphasis on creating unobstructed zones on platforms, incorporating tactile guiding blocks, and providing accessible toilets, drinking water booths, and foot-over bridges.

Accessible lifts at platforms and well-coordinated lighting systems are outlined in the guidelines.

Integration of accessible features in new train coaches, prominent signage, Braille coach numbers, and contrasting colours for exteriors are recommended and inclusive coach interiors with accessible toilets and seating arrangements are also part of the proposed guidelines.

The existing system of station inspections by multi-disciplinary committees will continue to monitor Divyang-friendly facilities. Feedback mechanisms through complaint books, websites, and mobile apps are introduced to actively engage the public in improving accessibility standards.

