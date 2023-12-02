Govt reviews readiness for cyclone Michaung

New Delhi, December 1
The government on Friday while reviewing the preparedness for facing the impending cyclone Michaung in the Bay of Bengal, directed states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha as well as the UT of Puducherry to ensure that all preventive measures are in place and that there is no loss of lives, when the cyclone makes the landfall.
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, who chaired the meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), emphasised that the aim should be to ensure that there was no loss of lives and to minimise damage to property and infrastructure.
Also, all essential services should be restored in the shortest possible time, Gauba directed the states.
The Chief Secretary also directed that fishermen at sea to return to safety, while adding that safety of manpower deployed in oil rigs and vessels should also be ensured.
