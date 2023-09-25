Govt to bear cost of sending bodies of BRO labourers home

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 24

The mortal remains of casual labourers of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) who die at work will be transported to their native places on government expense, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

He also approved an increase in funeral expenditure for the casual labourers from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000. Rajnath, after a recent visit to a forward area, directed the BRO to craft appropriate welfare measures for casual labouers. Until now, the facility of preservation and transportation of mortal remains to the native place at government expense was available only for the General Reserve Engineer Force personnel.

