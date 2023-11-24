Govt to enable citizens to file FIR against social media firms for IT rule violation

New Delhi, November 24
The government will assist citizens in filing FIR against social media platforms for violation of IT rules in case they are aggrieved from objectionable content like deep fakes.
Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) will develop a platform on which users can notify about IT rule violation by social media platforms.
"Meity will assist users to very easily notify it about violation of IT rules and assist them in filing FIRs," the minister said.
He was speaking to the media after a meeting with social media platforms. "From today onwards there is zero tolerance for violation of IT rules," Chandrasekhar said.
The FIR will be registered against the intermediary and if they disclose the details from where the content has originated then the FIR will be filed against the entity that has posted the content, the minister said.
He said that social media platforms have been given seven days time to align their terms of use, as per the IT rules
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Rescuers optimistic to compete operations by Friday evening
NDRF conducts evacuation rehearsal using wheeled stretchers
Punjab CM says meeting with farm leaders ‘successful’, to meet sugar mill owners tomorrow
While refusing to divulge the SAP of sugarcane agreed upon, ...
Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi
Says the decision is a result of broader changes in policy a...
Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media
A couple of days after the 16-year-old was arrested for stab...
Sadak Surkhya Force: Punjab Police to help commuters get real-time traffic updates via Mapmyindia’s Mappls app
Mappls app will help improve flow of traffic, reduce acciden...