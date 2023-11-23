Govt: Will help fishermen go for deep-sea fishing

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 22

The two-day Global Fisheries Conference India-2023 today concluded with a commitment to bolster India’s fisheries production.

Speaking at the conference held in Ahmedabad, Minister of State for Fisheries & Animal Husbandry L Murugan underscored the Centre’s dedication to support traditional fishermen in their transition to deep-sea fishing, leveraging initiatives like the ‘Blue Revolution’ and the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

The minister said the government offered up to 60 per cent financial assistance to traditional fishermen, aiding them in converting their vessels into deep-sea fishing boats.

To further facilitate this transformation, loans were also being made available, he said, while stressing the need to have modern fishing vessels equipped with in-built processing facilities.

#Ahmedabad