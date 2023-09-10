 Govt’s ‘global talk’ on environment at odds with ‘local walk’: Congress : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Govt’s ‘global talk’ on environment at odds with ‘local walk’: Congress

Govt’s ‘global talk’ on environment at odds with ‘local walk’: Congress

Accuses PM Modi of ‘destroying protections for India’s forests and biodiversity, and diluting the rights of Adivasis and forest-dwelling communities’

Govt’s ‘global talk’ on environment at odds with ‘local walk’: Congress

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh. File photo



Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, September 10

Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statements on environment made at the G20 and other global summits as “sheer hypocrisy”, Congress on Sunday accused Modi of “destroying protections for India’s forests and biodiversity, and diluting the rights of Adivasis and forest-dwelling communities”.

“The ‘Global Talk’ is completely at odds from the ‘Local Walk’”, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a statement.

Congress alleged that the PM’s cronies have set their eyes on exploiting India’s rich and biodiverse forests. “They want to clear the Northeast’s rich biodiverse forests to set up palm oil plantations and deforest Central India’s hills and forests, including those considered sacred by Adivasi communities, to commence mining,” Ramesh alleged.

Ramesh said that in contrast to the PM’s claims of biodiversity conservation at the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Meet, the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Act of 2023 passed by the government recently saw massive dilution of the original 2002 law.

“The 2023 Act does away with any criminal offence provisions, allowing those who destroy biodiversity and engage in biopiracy to get away scot-free. The National Biodiversity Authority (NBA), formerly an independent body with the powers to act as a check and balance, has been completely put under the control of the Environment Ministry,” Ramesh said. Through various exemptions from benefit-sharing provisions, the law disadvantages those with traditional knowledge of biodiversity in favour of those who exploit it commercially, Ramesh said.

The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act of 2023 will be disastrous for the Adivasi and other forest-dwelling communities in India, as it undermines the Forest Rights Act of 2006. It does away with provisions for the consent of local communities and requirements for forest clearance in vast areas. The National Commission on Scheduled Tribes raised objections to this in 2022. Tribal communities in the Northeast are particularly vulnerable, as this Act will strip protections from forests within 100km of the nation’s borders. Mizoram has passed a resolution in the Assembly opposing the Act and Nagaland is soon expected to do the same, Ramesh said.

Ramesh said as per a report from the Vidhi Center for Legal Policy, the Modi Government used the cover of the COVID-19 pandemic to pass 39 amendments to rules under the Environment Protection Act to relax the existing environmental protections.

The Central Empowered Committee (CEC) of the Supreme Court (SC) has now been swallowed up by the Modi Government, he said.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has been consistently weakened since 2014. Vacancies have been left open for years, reaching 70 per cent overall in 2018 and leading to the shutdown of the Chennai NGT bench. The Madras HC had to step in in 2019 and instruct the Union Government to fill vacancies. Bureaucrats, rather than scientific experts, are being appointed to key posts, Ramesh said.

#Congress #Environment #G20 #Narendra Modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

2
Punjab

Decorated Punjab martyr’s son becomes third generation army officer in his family

3
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh dismisses rumour he met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

4
India

PM Modi, US President Biden announce connectivity corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe

5
India

As world leaders arrived, drone flying over central Delhi sent cops into tizzy

6
Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela says Bollywood 'in dire need of heroes like Elvish Yadav'

7
India

Politics peppers G20 State Dinner: Centre, BJP rebut Congress Chief Ministers' claims

8
Comment

‘Saviour of Ladakh’, my grandfather

9
Punjab

Punjab to probe panchayat poll faux pas

10
India

Millets' dishes to Kashmiri Kahwa: A wide spread for dinner hosted by President Murmu for G20 leaders

Don't Miss

View All
How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Top News

PM Modi pushes for reforms in global bodies, says new realities should be reflected in new global structure

PM Modi pushes for reforms in global bodies, says new realities should be reflected in new global structure

Says it is nature's law that those who don't change with tim...

India hands over G20 presidency to Brazil

G20 Summit over, PM Modi hands over ceremonial gavel to Brazilian president

Brazil officially will take over the mantle of the presidenc...

300 meetings helped clinch New Delhi Consensus at G20: India’s G20 Sherpa

300 meetings helped clinch New Delhi Consensus at G20: India's G20 Sherpa

West says reached consensus to maintain relevance of G20, ‘R...

India vs Pakistan: Babar Azam wins toss, opt to bowl in Asia Cup clash

India vs Pakistan: Babar Azam wins toss, opts to bowl in Asia Cup clash

Batter KL Rahul returns to Indian team after a long injury l...

This year’s summit proved G20 can still drive solutions to its most pressing issues: Biden

This year’s summit proved G20 can still drive solutions to its most pressing issues: Biden

US President made the remarks in a post on X as he left for ...


Cities

View All

Adapting pedagogical transitions in classroom must be gradual: Expert

Adapting pedagogical transitions in classroom must be gradual: Expert

National Lok Adalat resolves 19,833 cases

14 Benches settle 4,324 cases in Gurdaspur, Batala

Man loses Rs 11L to travel agents

Three held for running illegal liquor bottling plant near Khasa bus stand

Chandigarh readies draft to take over 200 acres of shamlat land

Chandigarh readies draft to take over 200 acres of shamlat land

Chock-a-block at counters during National Lok Adalat

Heavy school bags take a toll on students’ health

Haryana Govt pays its share for Metro DPR

Three nabbed with stolen heritage cannon

Delhi High court quashes FIR against Air India ex-pilot

Delhi High court quashes FIR against Air India ex-pilot

RRTS Corridor: NCRTC MD inspects construction works

Delhi woman found dead in Greater Noida

Youth stabbed to death in Delhi

Yati Narsinghanad Saraswati booked for controversial remark on Abdul Kalam

Youth murdered after scuffle

Youth murdered after scuffle

Suicide by brothers: SAD leader seeks arrest of cop

PIMS Jalandhar mgmt fails to cough up Rs 63-crore fee, govt to file FIR

Commission asks Improvement Trust to refund Rs 71.72L to allottee

Lok Adalat settles 44,539 cases, awards Rs 65.53-cr relief

Patient’s death after falling off stretcher at Ludhiana Civil Hospital: Three employees suspended, action against others underway

Patient's death after falling off a stretcher at Ludhiana Civil Hospital: Three employees suspended, action against others underway

DC office employees on 3-day pen-down strike from tomorrow

Lok adalat settles 36,113 cases; awards of over Rs 77 crore passed

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Dulay village boys clinch U-17 football title

Woman dies in hit-and-run, kin lay siege to highway

Sextortion gang of three busted by Patiala police

Sextortion gang of three busted by Patiala police

National Lok Adalat: Over 16K cases settled in Patiala district

National Lok Adalat: 4,987 resolved in Fatehgarh Sahib

Patiala Admn bans weapons in hotels, marriage palaces