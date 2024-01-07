Goyal advocates nation’s leadership in global standards

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 6

Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday underscored India’s potential as a pioneer of standards, saying the quality benchmarks should be made compatible to international standards.

He proposed achieving this goal through increased stakeholder consultations and active involvement of industry representatives.

Goyal, who also holds commerce and industry, and textiles portfolios, was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 77th Foundation Day of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The minister emphasised that the BIS should not merely adopt standards, but strive to align them with international benchmarks, especially in areas such as lifts, air filters and medical items.

The event, ‘Dialogue for Strengthening Quality Ecosystem in India’, jointly organised by BIS and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), aimed to enhance the quality landscape in the country.

Commending BIS for its efforts in hallmarking jewellery, Goyal highlighted that mandatory hallmarking now covers 343 districts, with over 4.3 lakh articles being hallmarked daily. Notably, 90% of the purchased jewellery is now hallmarked.

He acknowledged the substantial increase in Quality Control Orders (QCOs), from 14 orders covering 106 products in 2014 to 156 QCOs covering 672 products.

Goyal revealed that a 52% decline from 2015 to 2023, demonstrating the efficacy of quality mandates. He noted that nearly 2,500 items were undergoing QCO processing, reflecting India’s commitment to delivering high-standard goods and services.

Goyal reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Zero Defect, Zero Effect’ from nine years ago, emphasising the need for sustainable, eco-friendly, and climate-conscious products. He urged the younger generation to become ambassadors of quality, promoting e-learning and contributing to initiatives like PARAKH in colleges and universities.

Addressing a collaboration between BIS and the industry, Goyal said the BIS has allocated Rs 40 crore for setting up 21 modern labs for cotton testing. He encouraged industry stakeholders to identify areas requiring testing, assuring them of BIS’s ample funds and urging a transparent ecosystem with high surveillance for optimal results.