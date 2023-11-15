‘Grace is a quality few have, you have none’: Masaba Gupta slams Ramiz Raja for laughing at racist remark against her parents on Pak TV show

Mumbai, November 15
Fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta on Wednesday slammed former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja for laughing at a racist comment directed towards her parents, West Indies batting great Vivian Richards and veteran actor Neena Gupta, saying he had no grace.
Masaba’s reaction came after a two-month-old clip of Raja laughing at the quip made on a Pakistani TV news channel started circulating on social media.
“Dear Ramiz Raja (sir) grace is a quality few have. My father, mother and I have it in spades. You have none.
“Sickening to see you laugh on national TV in Pakistan at something the world stopped laughing at about 30 years back. Step into the future. All 3 of us are here with our chin up. #ramizraja,” Masaba wrote in an X post.
In the video, Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board chief, can be seen sniggering when a comic on the show made the objectionable remarks after saying that Richards broke her heart when he started dating Gupta.
The episode of the Pakistani cricket-based news show aired on September 12 during the Asia Cup 2023.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ICC World Cup: Shami takes fifer, Siraj dismisses Santner; New Zealand eight down in 398-run chase
Virat Kohli’s world record 50th ODI hundred and a scintillat...
38 killed, 20 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda
The bus, reportedly carrying 58 passengers, skidded off the ...
Sachin Tendulkar lauds Kohli for 50th ODI ton: Happy to see young boy grown into ‘Virat’ player
The batting legend was quite chuffed by the fact that an Ind...
Too good to be true, it is stuff of dreams: Virat Kohli on scoring 50th ODI ton
After reaching the milestone, Kohli lifted his arms in the a...
After SC prod, Punjab Assembly secretariat writes to governor for proroguing Budget session
Top court had questioned Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government fo...