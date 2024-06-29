Granted bail, ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren freed after five months

Tribune News Service

Ranchi, June 28

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (48) was released from Birsa Munda Jail here on Friday after the high court granted bail to him in a money laundering case linked to a land scam, an official said.

As Soren stepped out of the jail, a large number of JMM supporters cheered and raised slogans in favour of him.

Arrested on Jan 31 The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case on January 31 this year Falsely implicated in case I was falsely implicated. A conspiracy was hatched against me and I was forced to spend five months in jail… I respect the judiciary. The court delivered its order and I am out (on bail). But the judicial process is long. Hemant Soren, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand

“I was falsely implicated. A conspiracy was hatched against me and I was forced to spend five months in jail,” Soren told reporters after his release from the jail. “I respect the judiciary. The court delivered its order and I am out (on bail). But the judicial process is long,” he said.

Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren, a JMM legislator, thanked the judiciary and people for their support. Jharkhand CM Champai Soren and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the court’s order granting bail to Soren. Champai termed the HC order as a victory of the truth.

Soren, on his release from the jail, was seen waving at people and seeking blessings from his father and JMM supremo Shibu Soren.

A Single Bench of Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay granted bail to the Soren earlier in the day. “...The petitioner is directed to be released on bail on furnishing bail bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the like amount each,” said the order passed by Justice Mukhopadhyay. “The court has held that prima facie he is not guilty and there is no likelihood of the petitioner committing an offence while on bail,” said Soren’s counsel.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on X: “The arrest of Jharkhand ex-CM Hemant Soren was done out of revenge and political malice… We welcome the decision of the High Court — expressed our happiness after talking to Soren ji on phone.” — PTI/

