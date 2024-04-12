Greg Chappell’s son to head Australian air force

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, April 11
Among the clutch of military promotions announced by the Australian Government on April 9 includes an officer who has a famous surname. Air Vice-Marshal Stephen Chappell will be promoted as Air Marshal to take over as the next chief of the Royal Australian Air Force in July.
The future chief of the Australian air force is the son of former Australian cricket Captain Greg Chappell, who was also the coach of the Indian cricket team between 2005 and 2007. Greg played Test cricket between December 1970 and January 1984 and scored 7,110 runs in his career with a batting average of 53.86. Greg was quoted in The Australian as saying that the latest achievement of his son “is greater than anything I have ever achieved on the cricket field”. The former cricketer revealed that Stephen’s passion for flying started after watching Top Gun, a 1986 movie starring Tom Cruise.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles announced the government’s recommendation.
Stephen will replace Air Marshal Robert Chipman, who will become the Vice Chief of the Defence Force and the head of the Military Strategic Commitments.
