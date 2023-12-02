 Guj: Grocery shop owners among 3 held after 5 die due to suspected consumption of Ayurvedic syrup : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Guj: Grocery shop owners among 3 held after 5 die due to suspected consumption of Ayurvedic syrup

Guj: Grocery shop owners among 3 held after 5 die due to suspected consumption of Ayurvedic syrup

'We have arrested Kishor Sodha and his brother Ishwar Sodha, the owners of the grocery store which sold the suspected syrup to the victims'

Guj: Grocery shop owners among 3 held after 5 die due to suspected consumption of Ayurvedic syrup

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Nadiad (Guj), December 2

At least three persons, including two grocers, have been arrested, days after five persons died due to suspected consumption of an Ayurvedic syrup containing methanol sold by their shop in Gujarat's Kheda district, police said on Saturday.

Two others, who had supplied bottles of the syrup, are yet to be arrested.

The shop had sold bottles of the syrup to at least 50 persons, as per the preliminary investigation.

A five-member special investigation team (SIT) led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nadiad, was formed to investigate the case, said Kheda district Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya.

"We have arrested Kishor Sodha and his brother Ishwar Sodha, the owners of the grocery store which sold the suspected syrup to the victims. When the duo was questioned, they identified one Yogesh Sindhi as the person who supplied them with the syrup. All three were arrested yesterday (Friday)," Gadhiya told reporters.

Sindhi disclosed the names of Nitin Kotwani and Bhavesh Shevkani from whom he had procured bottles of the syrup before Diwali. The duo, who hail from Vadodara city, are wanted in this connection, he said.

Gadhiya said since the syrup bottles bore duplicate labels of manufacturers and marketers to mislead the people, police have added a section pertaining to forgery under the Indian Penal Code to the FIR.

An FIR (First Information Report) was registered at Nadiad rural police station on Friday evening on the charges of culpable homicide, poisoning, and forgery among others after five persons died in Bilodara and Bagdu villages on November 28 and 29.

The deceased were suspected to have consumed `Kalmeghasav – Asavarishta', sold over the counter, to nearly 50 people by the grocery shop owned by the Sodha brothers from Bilodara village near Nadiad.

According to officials, such medicinal syrups are sometimes misused by alcohol addicts in the 'dry' state of Gujarat.

"While five persons died after consuming the syrup, two others are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Ahmedabad. Another person who was treated at a private hospital for two days was shifted to Nadiad Civil Hospital on Friday evening," Gadhiya said.

The police officer appealed to all the private hospitals to report any such suspected cases that have approached them for treatment.

"Shop owner Kishan Sodha allegedly admitted that he had sold syrup bottles to nearly 50 persons last week. He bought them for Rs 100 per piece and sold them for Rs 130," Gadhiya said.

A Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) has said 'Asavas' and 'Arishtams' are fermented Ayurvedic mixtures which contain less than 12 per cent self-generated alcohol.

#Gujarat


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Court summons Bikram Majithia's MLA wife Ganieve Majithia

2
Diaspora

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

3
India

Grounded for years, IAF set to overhaul Mi-26 copters at Chandigarh airbase with Russian assistance

4
India

RAW faces West hostility as US bats for stronger ties

5
Entertainment

Sunny Deol's heartfelt applause: 'My little brother Bobby shakes the world' in 'Animal'

6
Trending

In viral video, Pakistan cricketers seen loading luggage in truck after landing in Australia for test match; sad fans ask 'bhai koi official staff nahi hai'

7
Delhi

Delhi airport: 20 flights diverted due to bad weather

8
Sports

Axar Patel shines as India beat Australia by 20 runs to claim series

9
Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill radiates joy in latest picture with grandparents

10
World

What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

Israel intensifies its assault on southern Gaza, causing renewed concern about civilian deaths

Israel intensifies its assault on southern Gaza, causing renewed concern about civilian deaths

The attacks were focused on Khan Younis area, where military...

Three Vistara flights diverted to Jaipur, Ahmedabad due to low visibility at Delhi airport

Delhi airport: 20 flights diverted due to bad weather

Flights were diverted to Jaipur, Amritsar, Lucknow, Ahmedaba...

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...

Lot at stake for regional satraps ahead of counting of votes for assembly polls

Lot at stake for regional satraps ahead of counting of votes for assembly polls

Votes cast in the Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan an...

What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?

What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?

Posthumous sperm retrieval (PSR) is a procedure that involve...


Cities

View All

Three suspects arrested for murder bid in Ranjit Avenue

Amritsar: Three suspects arrested for murder bid in Ranjit Avenue

Two nabbed with 210-gm heroin

Arvind Kejriwal's Punjab visit today, farm unions not on same page over blockades

Another recovery agent robbed of Rs 1.25 lakh

Protest over contaminated water supply, choked sewer

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Poor drainage bane of Zirakpur

Poor drainage bane of Zirakpur

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation in dock for flooding of High Court premises

High Court: Human nature’s rebellion against graft sparks hope

Military Literature Festival: Spreading awareness on national security

1,260 vehicles scrapped at Chandigarh's Industrial Area centre in 7 months

Three Vistara flights diverted to Jaipur, Ahmedabad due to low visibility at Delhi airport

Delhi airport: 20 flights diverted due to bad weather

New cyber crime: Noida logs first case of 'digital arrest', woman duped of over Rs 11 lakh

Delhi continues to reel under pollution, AQI recorded at 372

Delhi L-G gives nod to 83 more establishments to operate 24x7

Principal Secy pulled up over poor state of roads

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Ahead of Jalandhar MC elections, 3 AAP leaders get new responsibilities

'Our Iraqi employer stripped us, kept us locked in washrooms'

Voter registration camps across Jalandhar district from today

Akalis urge Governor to recommend CBI probe into Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara attack

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Play proactive role in war against AIDS: Health Minister to youth

Dengue stings 9 more

Always try to act strict against criminals: CP

Gangster Sanjeev received six gunshots, Gopi 2, says autopsy

40 students of government school in Sangrur fall ill after allegedly eating ‘poor quality food’

40 students of government school in Sangrur fall ill after allegedly eating ‘poor quality food’

Patiala: 2 student factions of Punjabi University again at loggerheads

Prisoners to run fuel station in Patiala

Samana to get new bus terminus soon

Three nabbed for theft, over 1kg gold, 1kg silver recovered